On February 3 Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh welcomed the little bundle of joy in their lives. They shared good news on social media on February 6. Nakuul and Jankee was blessed with a baby boy and now the parents have revealed the name of their munchkin. They have named their newborn as Sufi and even shared what does the name symbolise. The joyous parents shared a cute video to announce their baby’s name. Nakuul Mehta And Jankee Parekh Are Expecting Their First Child!

While sharing the video and revealing about the baby’s name, the couple captioned it as, “Sufi A name that we decided when I was 3 months pregnant for our to-be first born, irrespective of the gender. Sufi symbolises spirituality, art, philosophy, literature, soul, song and everything that we stand for From the time you were born, you have filled up our lives and hearts with so much love & we just can’t get enough of you. Mamma & Dadaa love you #myforevervalentine.” Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh Blessed With a Baby Boy.

Nakuul Mehta And Jankee Parekh Announce Their Baby Boy’s Name

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jankee Parekh Mehta (@jank_ee)

It was in January 2012 when Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh tied the knot. In November 2020 the duo had announced that they are expecting their first child. We wish both Nakuul and Jankee a joyous ride ahead with their baby boy!

