Apoorva Mukhija, who recently appeared on Karan Johar’s reality show The Traitors, is once again making headlines but this time for reasons beyond the screen. Her friendship with fellow creator Sufi Motiwala has ended on a sour note. Taking to Instagram, Sufi revealed that he has distanced himself from Apoorva, blaming her for not standing by him when trolls targeted him online. ‘Been to More Police Stations Than Dates This Year’: Apoorva Mukhija Reveals Her Group’s Tomorrowland 2025 Tickets Worth INR 4 Lakh Were Confiscated in Belgium; Here’s How She Got Them Back.

Sufi Motiwala Ends Friendship

He wrote, “No more lies. I’ve received a lot of texts saying that I’ve taken clout from Apoorva and I’ve left her. I’ve literally never collaborated on a reel with her and have been on her YouTube twice, both of which were her content pieces entirely. So no, I’m not sorry—I didn’t use her for clout. I wanted to be friends with Apoorva, not the rebel kid. When there was no accountability for how I was being treated, I distanced myself.”

Utsav Dahiya Shares Post on Instagram – Watch Video

Utsav Dahiya Accuses Apoorva Mukhija of Cheating

Adding fuel to the controversy, Apoorva’s ex-boyfriend Utsav Dahiya also went public with his side of the story. In a strongly worded Instagram post, Utsav accused her of cheating and alleged that she tried to reconcile with him only for “content.” He also claimed that Apoorva dismissed his concerns when he faced online hate. ‘She Belongs to the Streets’: Apoorva Mukhija Aka The Rebel Kid Slammed for Saying She Is Proud of Women Who ‘Monetise Their Sexuality’ (Watch Video)

Utsav Dahiya Warns Apoorva Mukhija Against False Narratives and Online Bullying

Part of his caption read, “Ab agar koi aur bakwaas kari toh main seedha receipts nikalunga. Never try to gain sympathy by fabricating lies or pushing false narratives just to make content and assassinate someone’s character online. Having a big following doesn’t give you the right to bully your way by rage-baiting your audience and unleashing them on others.”

Utsav Dahiya Hits Back at Apoorva Mukhija’s Team

He further alleged that when he sought help during the trolling, Apoorva’s team told him, “You’re a nobody, you should be happy you got to date her.” Responding to this, Utsav said, “So here’s a message from that ‘nobody’: you tried your level best (and I won’t lie, it wasn’t easy), but I’m still here, still standing. That should tell you something: your big numbers only matter on an app. There’s a real and much bigger world outside, beyond lies and kalesh.” He concluded with a sharp remark, writing, “Truth doesn’t need ‘followers,’ it stands on its own. Toh tum chalao apna ghar kalesh se, but kisi ke baare mein jhoot bolna band karo. Grow up, kid.” ‘Deepika Padukone Ke Saath Aisa…’: Apoorva Mukhija Aka the Rebel Kid Recalls Her Parents’ Reaction to ‘India’s Got Latent’ Controversy (Watch Video)

Utsav Dahiya’s Song Rekindles Apoorva Mukhija Drama

Utsav also sang a song in his post, hinting at their past relationship. Apoorva and Utsav had officially parted ways in January this year, but their fallout continues to spill over on social media, keeping fans hooked to the drama.

