Television actor Nakuul Mehta and wife Jankee Parekh have been blessed with a baby boy. The proud parents took to Instagram and shared this message with fans. The Ishqbaaaz star wrote, "February 3, 2021, This is us Grateful and sleepy in equal measure. *Ing: @jank_ee & him." This happens to be Nakuul-Jankee's first child and so we understand how joyous the two might be feeling right now. The picture shared by the actor saw the tot's hand holding his paa and maa. This Video of Nakuul Mehta’s Lip Lock With Jankee Parekh on Her Birthday Is Going Viral.

It was in November 2020, when the two had announced that they were expecting their first kid together. Recently, they had also shared a few pics from their maternity photoshoot which saw the now mommy flaunting her baby bump. And finally, on Feb 3, Nakuul-Jankee got blessed with a little prince. Congratulations to the couple. Nakuul Mehta And Jankee Parekh Are Expecting Their First Child! Ishqbaaz Actor Announce The Good News With A Special Video.

Nakuul Mehta's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta)

Born in Udaipur, Rajasthan, Nakuul Mehta is quite a popular face from the TV world and is known to play many shades. From Shivaay Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaaz, Aditya in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara to Sumer Singh Dhillon in Never Kiss Your Best Friend, he has been phenomenal in each of this shows. On the other hand, his wife is a singer. Stay tuned!

