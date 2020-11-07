Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh have shared the most wonderful news with their loved ones and fans. The adorable two are all set to become parents! Yes, Nakuul and Jankee are expecting their first child and they have shared this good news with a special video. Nakuul and Jankee tied the knot in January 2012 and it is after eight years that they would be welcoming their little bundle of love. Anita Hassanandani – Rohit Reddy Expecting First Child! Actress Says, ‘We Wanted To Settle With A Baby This Year And It Happened Perfectly’ (Watch Video).

Nakuul Mehta, who is popularly known for his role in Ishqbaaz, shared an adorable video on Instagram to announce that his wifey Jankee Parekh is pregnant and the duo is expecting their first child. The video highlighted the duo’s journey ever since they were dating, moments from their wedding, and many other lovely pictures and memories. They also put the still of the pregnancy stick that confirmed the news. While sharing the video, Nakuul captioned it as, “Best friend < Girl friend < Missus < THIS Circle of life & then some more ..Avec @jank_ee #WeAreExpanding.” Parents-To-Be Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli’s Latest Photos Are All About Love And Happiness!

Nakuul Mehta Wife’s Jankee Parekh Is Pregnant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta) on Nov 6, 2020 at 11:18pm PST

And Maternity Photoshoot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jankee Parekh Mehta (@jank_ee) on Nov 6, 2020 at 11:30pm PST

“Our quarantine wasn’t boring at all, we’re going to have a souvenir for life and we CANNOT wait! Our greatest adventure begins! @nakuulmehta,” wrote Jankee Parekh. Ruslaan Mumtaz, Drashti Dhami, Vahbiz Dorabjee, Dipna Patel, Disha Parmar, Karan Tacker, Karan V Grover, Gaurav Kapur and many others have congratulated Jankee and Nakuul Mehta.

