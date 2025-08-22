Social media influencer Apoorva Mukhij, aka The Rebel Kid, is once again at the centre of another controversy. This time, it's her ex-boyfriend, Utsav Dahiya, who has taken shots at The Traitors participant and claimed that she cheated on him. Sounds sad? Well, Utsav made the whole revelation thing pretty catchy by releasing a song titled "Cute Little Red Flags", which was filled with subtle digs at the content creator. Now, Apoorva Mukhija has finally responded to the cheating allegations by allegedly commenting under one of his recent posts. ‘Ab Agar Koi Aur Bakwaas Kari’: Apoorva Mukhija’s Ex-Boyfriend Utsav Dahiya Accuses Her of Cheating for Content; Influencer Faces Fallout After Sufi Motiwala Ends Friendship (Watch Video).

Apoorva Mukhija Reacts to Her Ex-BF Utsav Dahiya’s Cheating Allegations?

After Utsav Dahiya dropped the video on social media, Apoorva Mukhija dropped several cryptic posts on her Instagram stories further fueling the fire. One of the notes read, "I just randomly got over it and now I cant stop laughing." In another story, she said that no one else can teach her a lesson except herself.

As per a screenshot shared by TellyChakkar under Utsav Dahiya's breakup song, Apoorva Mukhija reacted to the cheating allegations and said that the truth will come out soon. She wrote, "The truth always comes out babe, its just a matter of timing." However, it cannot be confirmed whether Apoorva posted the comment on one of the fan pages or on Utsav's original post.

Apoorva Mukhija Comments Under Ex-BF Utsav Dahiya’s Latest Post?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TCX.official (@tellychakkar)

What Did Utsav Dahiya Say in the Song Addressed to His ‘Cute Little Red Flag’?

Months after their breakup, Utsav Dahiya released a song titled "Cute Little Red Flags". Without taking Apoorva's name, Utsav in his rap alleged that the popular content creator distorted stories and used her massive social media following against him. Unable to deal with negativity from her followers post the breakup, Utsav said that he reached out to her and her agency to help him out, but he was told that he should consider himself lucky to date her. ‘Been to More Police Stations Than Dates This Year’: Apoorva Mukhija Reveals Her Group’s Tomorrowland 2025 Tickets Worth INR 4 Lakh Were Confiscated in Belgium; Here’s How She Got Them Back.

Check Out Utsav Dahiya’s Viral Instagram Video Below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Utsav Dahiya (@utsavdahiya)

Amid all the drama, Apoorva's best friends, including Rida Tharana, Sufi Motiwala, Arunoday Sood and Jannat Zubair, unfollowed her on Instagram. Sufi, who appeared on The Traitors alongside Mukhija, shared a story on his Instagram and clarified about the speculations and confirmed that thet are no longer friends.

