It’s National Handloom Day 2020, today, August 7. The day is dedicated to promoting the country’s handloom industry, the artisans and their amazing skills. The handloom sector is a symbol of India’s glorious cultural heritage and an important source of livelihood. To celebrate the day, citizens from across the nation have taken to Twitter. Praising the great artistry skills of the handloom weavers, netizens share photos of different types of rich indigenous fabrics. Along with the pics, people also appreciate and pledge to support and promote our handloom industry across the country. In this article, we will look at various tweets appreciating artisans from Nagaland’s loin loom weaving to Assam’s Muga Silk and Kanjeevaram, here is how Twitter is observing National Handloom Day 2020. Wish Happy 6th National Handloom Day With WhatsApp Messages and GIF Greetings.

The date, August 7, was chosen to celebrate the day in order to commemorate the Swadeshi Movement which was launched on the same date in 1905. The aim to celebrate National Handloom Day is to generate awareness about the country’s handloom industry among the public at large and its contribution to socio-economic development. The Indian handloom industry is one of the oldest and largest cottage industries in the country with a long tradition of excellent craftsmanship. To celebrate the wonderful skills our weavers have, people are sharing photos of different handloom fabrics observing National Handloom Day 2020.

Happy National Handloom Day!

We are modling for Handloom Saree. I am wearing Baluchari Silk Saree and my friend Rukhsana is in Chikankari Cotton Saree. Saree is the most graceful attire. 🙏❤ #SaveHandloomSaree #NationalHandloomDay pic.twitter.com/8eeG2JPP4O — "Vijaya sinha. "singer" (@VijayaSinha) August 7, 2020

India, A Home to Various Forms to Handloom Textiles

Today we celebrate the 6th National Handloom Day in memory of the Swadeshi Movement launched on this very day in 1950. From Pashmina to Kanjeevaram and Bandhani to Muga Silk, India is home to exquisite forms of handloom textiles created by master weavers. #NationalHandloomDay pic.twitter.com/gVcRIit2ex — King Kittu(Vaddera Raj Hindhu)🇮🇳 (@KingKittu4) August 7, 2020

Celebrating Local Weavers!

Can You Guess the Fabric?

Beautiful!

On this National Handloom Day celebrating traditional Pahari craftsmanship and proud to display Silk and Wool blended products of Shri OP Malhotra a shilp guru from Himachal Pradesh.#vocal4handmade #NationalHandloomDay @csbmot @TexMinIndia pic.twitter.com/HF9Albv0SX — Dr Sardar Singh (@DrSardarSingh4) August 7, 2020

Throwback!

Creativity At Its Best!

Today is #NationalHandloomDay. Let's all encourage the use of handloom products that promote India's rich culture. #HandloomDay @indhandloom pic.twitter.com/zJo1TafMgn — Sanoj Kumar (@sanojkr1991) August 7, 2020

Are you celebrating the local artisans? Amid the pandemic, it is difficult to show our direct support to the handloom industry. But encouraging the industry on social media platforms is a great step, to begin with. We wish you on National Handloom Day 2020 and hope the country’s rich craftsmanship is always celebrated.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 07, 2020 02:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).