Salman Khan's TV reality show Bigg Boss 14 premieres on Oct 3, Saturday at 9 PM on Colors TV and we have actress-model Nikki Tamboli as one of the contestants of the show. We saw Nikki Tamboli's glimpse in the Bigg Boss 14 new promo where the actress is showing off her moves in Nora Fatehi's song Dilbar. Nikki Tamboli is Indian model-actress, who has featured in South Indian film industry. She has been a part of popular South movies like Thippara Meesam, Kanchana 3. Bigg Boss 14: Here’s Why Gia Manek aka the OG Gopi Bahu Might Not Be a Part of Salman Khan’s Controversial Show!

Her last film that got a theatrical release was 2019's Thippara Meesam. Nikki Tamboli has close to half a million followers on Instagram. The sexy diva is glamorous and seems a promising addition to Salman Khan's reality show. Nikki was born on August 21, 1996, in Aurangabad, Maharashtra which makes her one of the youngest contestants of the show as well. Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik and Husband Abhinav Shukla’s Phonebooth Romance From the Grand Premiere Night Looks Sizzling Hot (Watch Video)

Nikki Tamboli's Bigg Boss 14 Promo:

Check Out Nikki Tamboli's Five Stunning Instagram Pictures:

#1

#2

View this post on Instagram Hello May 🥀 #staystrong #smilemore #lifeisonebigfight #shinebabyshine A post shared by Nikki Tamboli (@nikki_tamboli) on Apr 30, 2020 at 8:32pm PDT

#3

#4

View this post on Instagram What you hide in your heart, appears in your eyes 🥰 A post shared by Nikki Tamboli (@nikki_tamboli) on Jan 8, 2020 at 6:02pm PST

#5

View this post on Instagram 99.99% was scared so much 😂 A post shared by Nikki Tamboli (@nikki_tamboli) on Dec 29, 2019 at 3:06am PST

Nikki Tamboli made her film debut with Adith Arun's 2019 Telugu movie Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu. The horror-comedy featured Nikki in a lead role. The young South actress has also featured in some TV commercials. It will be interesting to see if will Nikki be able to gain fame and fan following after entering the Bigg Boss House. Only time can tell. Nikki Tamboli fans will cheer for her on Bigg Boss 14.

