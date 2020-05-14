Nityaami Shirke Flies Back to Melbourne Amid Lockdown, Here's How She is Spending Her Mandatory 14-Day Quarantine

Nityaami Shirke (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Nityaami Shirke who is based in Melbourne, Australia originally, flew out to be with her parents amidst the lockdown. She took a COVID-19 repatriation flight arranged by the Australian Government on on April 28, 2020, and is under the mandatory 14-day quarantine in Melbourne. Speaking to a leading daily from there, Nityaami revealed that there is a strict no-contact policy underworks there and that she is waiting to complete her quarantine period to meet her parents and go home. Nach Baliye 9 Couple Nityaami Shirke and Shantanu Maheshwari Part Ways, Confirms Model-Actress.

"My parents are settled in Melbourne, while I live alone in Mumbai. Naturally, they were concerned about my safety and wanted me to be with them during this crisis. When I contacted the Australian High Commission, they said that they were trying to organise some flights. I decided to leave, as at this point, I want to be with my parents. I am now undergoing a 14-day mandatory quarantine," revealed Nityaami to BT. Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityaami Shirke on Nach Baliye 9: 'We Are Still In The Liking And Exploring Our Relationship Phase'.

Talking about the quarantine facilities in Australia, Nityaami revealed, "We don’t have any human contact here. The food is dropped at the door of my room, which I collect after a wait of 10 seconds. There is no housing staff. We can go out within the premises to breathe in fresh air for 15 minutes per week."

"I am now waiting to reunite with my parents. A few days ago, they had come to drop some food and clothes for me, but I could only see them from the window," concluded Nityaami.