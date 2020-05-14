Nach Baliye 9 Couple Nityaami Shirke and Shantanu Maheshwari Part Ways, Confirms Model-Actress

Nityaami Shirke, Shantanu Maheshwari (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityaami Shirke were the fourth runners-up of the popular celebrity couple dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9. Shantanu and Nityaami were one of the most adorable duos on the show judged by Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan. Ever since this jodi participated on the show, there were rumours doing rounds that these two had faked about their relationship to be part of the dance contest. In an interview to a leading daily, model-actress Nityaami Shirke has confirmed that she and Shantanu Maheshwari were in a relationship and were not faking about it. Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityaami Shirke on Nach Baliye 9: 'We Are Still In The Liking And Exploring Our Relationship Phase'.

But it would be a shock for all their fans to know that this Nach Baliye 9 jodi have called it quits. Nityaami Shirke has confirmed that she and Shantanu Maheshwari are not dating anymore, but have remained as good friends, reports DNA. Nityaami also revealed that they called off their relationship in February this year but still are in good terms with each other. Well, Shantanu’s post for Nityaami on her birthday says a lot.

Shantanu Maheshwari’s Birthday Post For Nityaami Shirke

Talking about their relationship and why they decided to part ways, Nityaami Shirke was quoted as saying, “Shantanu and I started dating around April 2019, while we were shooting for the promos of a web series. During Nach Baliye, we were getting to know each other. Being on the show helped us bond because we dealt with a lot during those five months. Nothing ever went wrong with our relationship. It’s just that we realised that we are better off as friends. We called it quits in February this year. However, he is still very much a part of my life and a good friend. And, we prefer it that way.” Asha Negi on Break-Up With Rithvik Dhanjani: 'People, Relationships Fall Apart, But Love and Compassion For The Person Never Dies'.

It was just a few days ago when another popular couple from the television industry had confirmed that they have called off their relationship. It was Asha Negi who confirmed that she and her long-time beau Rithvik Dhanjani have ended their six-year-old relationship.