OTT releases are the one we look for to keep ourselves entertained in the times of COVID-19 pandemic. With extreme surge in coronavirus cases all over India, cinema halls being shut down again. In the second week of May 2021, there are many interesting series and movies releasing on OTT platforms like Netflix, ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video. Talking about the biggest release of the week, it would be Radhe-Your Most Wanted Bhai, which is all set to premiere on ZEEPlex on May 13. Helmed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Sohail Khan, Atul Agnihotri, Radhe is the remake of 2017 Korean film The Outlaws. The action-thriller stars Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in lead roles. Salman Khan's Radhe To Release On May 13 Simultaneously At The Theatres And ZEEPlex; 'It's A Death Knell For Single Screens' Says Trade Expert (LatestLY Exclusive).

Another big release of the week would be Move to Heaven, which is all set to stream on Netflix from May 14. Directed by Kim Sung-ho and written by Yoon Ji-ryeon. The Korean family-drama series is a story of a young man with Asperger syndrome and his family. It stars Lee Je-hoon, Ji Jin-hee, Lee Jae-wook, Tang Jun-sang and Hong-Sueng-hee. Another interesting release of the week would be The Last Hour, which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video from May 14. The supernatural-crime series directed by Amit Kumar features Sanjay Kapoor, Raima Sen, Karma Takapa, Shahana Goswami, Robin Tamang and more. There are some Tamil and Telugu films too that are lined up to release on Netflix and ZEE5, and you might not want to miss them also. The list includes Telugu film Cinema Bandi, Battala Ramaswamy Biopikku and Tamil film Nenjam Marappathillai. The Last Hour Trailer: A Mysterious Secret Drives the Intrigue in Sanjay Kapoor, Raima Sen’s Supernatural Crime Series (Watch Video).

Let's quickly take a complete look at the series and movies releasing on the OTT platforms this week:

Series Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. Castlemania S4: May 12, 2021

2. The Upshaws: May 12, 2021

3. Haunted S3: May 13, 2021

4. Alma Matters - Inside the IIT Dream: May 14, 2021

5. Halston: May 14, 2021

6. Love, Death & Robots V2: May 14, 2021

7. Move to Heaven: May 14, 2021 | Korean

8. The Mystic River: May 14, 2021

Amazon Prime Video

1. The Last Hour: May 14, 2021

2. The Underground Railroad: May 14, 2021

Sony LIV

1. Call your Mother: May 14, 2021

Movies Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. Money, Explained: May 11, 2021 | Documentary

2. Dance of the 41: May 12, 2021

3. Oxygen: May 12, 2021 | French

4. Cinema Bandi: May 14, 2021 | Telugu

5. Ferry: May 14, 2021 | Dutch

6. I Am All Girls: May 14, 2021

7. The Strange House: May 14, 2021 | German

8. The Woman in the Window: May 14, 2021

Amazon Prime Video

1. Minari: May 11, 2021 | Korean

2. Karnan: May 14, 2021 | Tamil

Hoichoi

1. Tangra Blues: May 14, 2021 | Bengali

HBO Max

1. Those Who Wish Me Dead: May 14, 2021

ZEEPlex / ZEE5

1. Radhe-Your Most Wanted Bhai: May 13, 2021

2. Battala Ramaswamy Biopikku: May 14, 2021 | Telugu

3. Nenjam Marappathillai: May 14, 2021 | Tamil

So which series/films are you most excited about? Share your thoughts in the comments section below. Stay tuned to know about every upcoming OTT releases of the week!

