Salman Khan's movie Radhe will release both at the theatres and on ZEEPlex on May 13. With the extreme surge in COVID-19 cases and cinemas being shut again, film producers might have been looking for an alternative. The hybrid model seems like an obvious solution as it has already been tried and tested in Hollywood. While this may be the road ahead for many films which are waiting to be showcased on 70mm, this also means single-screen theatres will be the worst hit.

Speaking LatestLY, Trade Expert and Film Producer Girish Johar, explains, "Salman Khan is opting for an OTT release. He has the right to make that decision because it is his film. My point is cinemas are reeling under huge losses for a year now. They were banking upon Radhe like oxygen in today's time. Now they are in a fix. They can't leave this option either."

Johar further explains that if we talk about internet penetration, the mass centres like Indore or Thane or Kanpur may not indulge in it, but "in the metros like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, if one is getting to watch Radhe in the comfort of their homes, why will they go to watch it in a theatre. This way one can avoid the risk of getting infected as well. This is a death knell for single screens."

If one argues here about how long can a producer hold back its release, it also depends on who the producer is. "At the end of the day, it all depends on producers. If they can wait, they should wait. Although I knew it was going to happen, Radhe's announcement still comes as a shocker." Johar points out.

Radhe starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani are directed by Prabhudheva. The film was supposed to be an Eid release last year but COVID-19 messed up the schedule royally. It remains to be seen if other biggies like Sooryanvanshi, 83, etc follow the same release model or not.

