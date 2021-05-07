The trailer of Amazon Prime Video's supernatural crime web series The Last Hour is out. The series looks intriguing as it explores crime and horror genre both. It stars Sanjay Kapoor, Karma Takapa, Shaylee Krishen, Robin Tamang, Mandakini Goswami, Tenzein Choden, Lanuakum, Noksha Saham and Shahana Goswami and Raima Sen in the cast. Helmed by Amit Kumar, The Last Hour premieres on Amazon Prime Video from May 14.

Watch the Trailer Below:

