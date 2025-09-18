Mumbai, September 17: Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's highly anticipated directorial debut, "The Ba***ds of Bollywood," is all set to premiere on Netflix on Thursday. Ahead of the D-day, Ananya Panday's mother Bhavana Panday spilled her excitement for the project, saying that the "world will finally get to see Aryan's hard work".

She took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a couple of throwback photos of the star kid over the years- from his childhood, to some recent pictures of Aryan. ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Premiere: Shah Rukh Khan–Gauri Khan, Ranbir Kapoor–Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn–Kajol and Other B-Town Celebs Arrive in Style for Aryan Khan’s Big Day (Watch Video).

Bhavana Panday Spills Her Excitement for Project ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhavana Pandey (@bhavanapandey)

Bhavana also penned a heartfelt note on the photo-sharing app saying, "My dearest Aryan !!!! @___aryan___ !!! We re all so excited for your big day tomorrow !!! Finally the world will see all your hard work , passion that’s your obsession, come to life !!!! Wishing you the bestest always !!! B****ds of Bollywood only on @netflix_in !!!!! To a super duper blockbuster show !!!!"

Congratulating SRK and Gauri, she added, "Congratulations proud parents @gaurikhan @iamsrk #shineon." Maheep Kapoor reacted to the post with many red heart emojis. ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’: Karan Johar Pens Emotional Note for Aryan Khan Ahead of His Directorial Debut’s OTT Release, Says ‘Picture Abhi Baaki Hai!’ (View Post).

Backed by Aryan’s mother, Gauri Khan, under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner, "The Ba***ds of Bollywood" shares the story of Aasmaan Singh (Played by Lakshya) - an ambitious newcomer with the dream to make it big in Bollywood. He enters the showbiz with the support of his loyal best friend Parvaiz (Played by Raghav Juyal), sharp-tongued manager Sanya (Played by Anya Singh), his uncle Avtar (Played Manoj Pahwa), mother Neeta Singh (Played by Mona Singh), and father Rajat Singh (Played by Vijayant Kohli).

However, Aasmaan soon realizes that there are no free lunches in the world and finds himself in a sticky situation. He is cast opposite superstar Ajay Talvar's (Played by Bobby Deol) daughter, newcomer Karishma (Played by Sahher Bambba); however, he has the shrewd producer Freddy Sodawallah (Played by Manish Chaudhari) and Jaraj Saxena (Played by Rajat Bedi) - a yesteryear actor desperate for a comeback in the picture to deal with.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Instagram Account of Bhavana Panday). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 18, 2025 12:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).