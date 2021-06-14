The second week of June 2021 is passed and as we proceed towards the third week some interesting OTT releases are lined up to the premiere of streaming platforms Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, VOOT Select and More. Vidya Balan who will be seen as a forest officer in the upcoming film Sherni has impressed the audiences with her first raw look from the trailer. Her character is on a hunt to trace ‘an unsettled tigress’ and during this journey, she becomes suspicious of a bigger conspiracy that needs to be unleashed. Sherni releases on Amazon Prime Video on June 18. Vidya Balan on Her Role in Sherni: I Play a Woman of Few Words but Many Dimensions.

Dhanush’s Jagame Thandhiram is all set to debut worldwide on Netflix on June 18. Dhanush, who plays the role of a quirky gangster named Suruli in the movie, said, “I love the character. I always ask Karthik Subbaraj to direct a sequel. I am confident my fans, as well as cinema lovers, would enjoy this film.” Speaking of the next release is the Voot Orignal Khwabon Ke Parindey, starring Asha Negi, Mrinal Dutt, Manasi Moghe and Tushar Sharma in the lead. The impressive trailer of this feel-good web series has some exquisite locations of Australia and the fun show celebrates friendships and life with an ingredient of madness and masti. Khwabon Ke Parindey will stream on VOOT Select from June 14. Jagame Thandhiram: Dhanush Looks Dashing in the New Poster From His Upcoming Film.

Let's not waste more time and take a quick look at the OTT movies and series releasing this week

OTT Series Releasing This Week

Netflix

1 Elite S4: June 18, 2021 | Spanish

VOOT Select

1. Khwabon Ke Parindey: June 14, 2021

2.The Republic of Sarah: June 15, 2021

Apple TV+

1. Physical: June 18, 2021

Hoichoi

1. Mouchaak: June 18, 2021 | Bengali

OTT Movies Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. Jagame Thandhiram: June 18, 2021 | Tamil

2. Fatherhood: June 18, 2021

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Luca: June 18, 2021

Amazon PRIME

1. Sherni: June 18, 2021

