A fresh slate of OTT releases is set to arrive this week, offering something for every viewer. Whether you're in the mood for intense drama, emotional storytelling, crime thrillers, or light-hearted comedy, platforms like Netflix, ZEE5 and Prime Video have you covered. From the highly anticipated return of Euphoria to Rajkummar Rao’s dark comedy Toaster, here’s a look at the biggest OTT releases of the week. OTT Releases This Week: ‘The Boys’ Season 5, ‘Tu Yaa Main’, ‘Thaai Kizhavi’, ‘Big Mistakes’ and More To Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and ZEE5,

‘Euphoria’ Season 3 (Netflix) – Watch Video

The much-awaited third season of Euphoria is finally here. The new season continues the journey of Rue, played by Zendaya, who is now operating as a drug mule near the Mexican border. Meanwhile, Nate and Cassie are seen living a suburban married life, while Jules explores her artistic ambitions. The show also brings back Jacob Elordi and other fan-favourite characters. Release Date: April 19, 2026

‘Toaster’ (Netflix) – Watch Video

Rajkummar Rao stars in Toaster, a dark comedy-thriller that follows Ramakant, a man obsessed with saving money. His life spirals into chaos as he finds himself trapped in unexpected situations. The film also features Sanya Malhotra as his wife, promising humour with a twist. Release Date: April 15, 2026

‘Assi’ (ZEE5) – Watch Video

Anubhav Sinha’s Assi is a powerful courtroom drama starring Taapsee Pannu as a determined lawyer. The film follows a brutal case involving a school teacher and the legal battle that unfolds, shedding light on systemic issues and the fight for justice. Release Date: April 17, 2026

‘Matka King’ (Amazon Prime Video) - Watch

Vijay Varma headlines Matka King, a crime drama set in 1960s Mumbai. The story follows a cotton trader who rises from poverty to become a key figure in the city’s illegal gambling world. The series promises a gripping narrative with strong performances. Release Date: April 17, 2026

‘Roommates’ (Netflix) – Watch Video

Roommates explores the complicated dynamics between two college students whose friendship slowly turns into tension-filled chaos. Starring Sadie Sandler and Chloe East, the show dives into the messy reality of college life. Release Date: April 17, 2026

‘Do Deewane Seher Mein’ (Netflix) – Watch Video

This romantic drama follows Shashank and Roshni, played by Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur. The story focuses on their personal insecurities, including stuttering and self-doubt, as they navigate love and relationships in a modern setting. Release Date: April 17, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2026 03:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).