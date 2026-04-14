A fresh slate of OTT releases is set to arrive this week, offering something for every viewer. Whether you're in the mood for intense drama, emotional storytelling, crime thrillers, or light-hearted comedy, platforms like Netflix, ZEE5 and Prime Video have you covered. From the highly anticipated return of Euphoria to Rajkummar Rao’s dark comedy Toaster, here’s a look at the biggest OTT releases of the week. OTT Releases This Week: ‘The Boys’ Season 5, ‘Tu Yaa Main’, ‘Thaai Kizhavi’, ‘Big Mistakes’ and More To Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and ZEE5,
‘Euphoria’ Season 3 (Netflix) – Watch Video
The much-awaited third season of Euphoria is finally here. The new season continues the journey of Rue, played by Zendaya, who is now operating as a drug mule near the Mexican border. Meanwhile, Nate and Cassie are seen living a suburban married life, while Jules explores her artistic ambitions. The show also brings back Jacob Elordi and other fan-favourite characters. Release Date: April 19, 2026
‘Toaster’ (Netflix) – Watch Video
Rajkummar Rao stars in Toaster, a dark comedy-thriller that follows Ramakant, a man obsessed with saving money. His life spirals into chaos as he finds himself trapped in unexpected situations. The film also features Sanya Malhotra as his wife, promising humour with a twist. Release Date: April 15, 2026
‘Assi’ (ZEE5) – Watch Video
Anubhav Sinha’s Assi is a powerful courtroom drama starring Taapsee Pannu as a determined lawyer. The film follows a brutal case involving a school teacher and the legal battle that unfolds, shedding light on systemic issues and the fight for justice. Release Date: April 17, 2026
‘Matka King’ (Amazon Prime Video) - Watch
Vijay Varma headlines Matka King, a crime drama set in 1960s Mumbai. The story follows a cotton trader who rises from poverty to become a key figure in the city’s illegal gambling world. The series promises a gripping narrative with strong performances. Release Date: April 17, 2026
‘Roommates’ (Netflix) – Watch Video
Roommates explores the complicated dynamics between two college students whose friendship slowly turns into tension-filled chaos. Starring Sadie Sandler and Chloe East, the show dives into the messy reality of college life. Release Date: April 17, 2026
‘Do Deewane Seher Mein’ (Netflix) – Watch Video
This romantic drama follows Shashank and Roshni, played by Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur. The story focuses on their personal insecurities, including stuttering and self-doubt, as they navigate love and relationships in a modern setting. Release Date: April 17, 2026
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2026 03:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).