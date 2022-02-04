Pam and Tommy Series Review: Hollywood long has had an obsession with romanticizing events that are perhaps traumatising for few. Many movies and shows struggle with maintaining a fine line between how to portray an event correctly by not crossing any boundaries. Some succeed in doing so whereas others completely fail. Pam and Tommy falls into the latter category. It’s an entertaining and well-made show by all means, but when taking real life events into consideration, it just leads to hampering your time with it. Lily James Goes Bold Yet Classy With Her Pam & Tommy Co-Star Sebastian Stan in These New Pics.

Pam and Tommy is a mini-series based on Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. Starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan, the series follows them during the time period when their sex tape was released online without their permission. The first three episodes available to watch right now focus mainly on Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee falling in love, and how their tape was leaked.

Sebastian Stan and Lily James really embrace their characters in a way where they almost feel indistinguishable to their real life counterparts. Stan brings this maniacal sense of energy to Tommy that will immediately make you hate him, and I really enjoyed watching him in that manner. Considering how many of his roles have felt reserved, Stan does exceptionally well setting himself loose.

Lily James also does wonderful as Pamela Anderson. From the exceptional make up work to having mannerisms of Pamela down to a tee, she really embraces the role. If anything, you already have an early Emmy contender for two of this year’s best performances. Lily and Sebastian really elevate this series and it shows.

Other cast members also include Seth Rogen and Nick Offerman starring as Rand Gauthier and Uncle Miltie, the guys responsible for leaking the sex tape. Both of them have a great comedic approach to their characters that left me in stitches at times, but that’s until you take into account how Pam and Tommy was made. But overall, the cast is pitch perfect and brings great energy to the show.

Watch The Trailer:

The story is problematic in its portrayal of this event. Considering how traumatic it was for the parties involved, especially Pamela Anderson, Pam and Tommy glamorises an already exploitative story. At least the first three episodes felt like it, as I can’t talk for the remainder of the series. Pam and Tommy, definitely does have its moments, but on a moral level it just feels wrong.

Scenes that need to hold gravitas of being morally wrong are framed in a way to make it look like a comedy. I understand that a show does eventually need some characteristics to itself, but once you portray a story in such a manner, it lends itself to being a tricky watch.

This is a story that should have been taken seriously, but rather ends up being morally bankrupt. When you take into account how it was made and Pamela Anderson herself not giving consent to the making of this, it basically makes for a show that feels wrong watching.

Sure, the story structure is great, the way the plot flows is good, the pacing is exceptional, the soundtrack and cinematography are top notch, but Pam and Tommy is just something that shouldn’t be. Pam & Tommy: Sebastian Stan Watched Pamela Anderson, Tommy Lee’s Sex Tape to Prep Up for His Role.

Yay!

Cast Performance

Cinematography

Nay!

Portrayal of the Story

Doesn’t Feel Right

Final Thoughts

For all its entertaining quirks and amazing performances by the cast, Pam and Tommy can’t escape from the shadow of the circumstances it was made under. Pam and Tommy eventually ends up feeling like that it re-exploits this story about exploitation. Pam and Tommy's first three episodes are streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.

Rating: 2.5

