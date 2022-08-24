Star Plus show Pandya Store is high on drama. The show currently focuses on how Shweta cannot handle the kid and her mother comes to ask Dhara for a favour to take care of the child. While the family members disapprove of it, finally Dhara takes up the responsibility as she has unfulfilled motherly desires. Pandya Store: Fans Disappointed With Makers Sidelining Shiva and Raavi, Trend ‘No Shivi No Pandya Store’ on Twitter.

Soon, in the upcoming episodes, Krish will be seen bonding with the kid. Shweta will shift in the house to be around the kid as her father would want her to be safe until they find a suitor for her. On the other hand, while Rishita is seen getting possessive for her child and does not want Dhara or anyone to be around her kid, it will get difficult for her to manage the child alone and will start complaining. Dev will also be busy with his work and it will be difficult for them to manage their respective work and child. Pandya Store Actor Kanwar Dhillon Shows Gratitude to Fans As He Completes a Decade in the Industry, Says ‘Truly Touching and Heartwarming in Every Sense’.

Furthermore, Krish and Shweta will find an unsaid liking towards each other. They both will feel vulnerable and will be at loggerheads with each other. Well, looks like Krish and Shweta’s love story is going to go Shiva and Raavi’s way! How excited are you to watch the upcoming drama on Pandya Store? Let us know in the comment section below!

