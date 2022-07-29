Pandya Store on Star Plus is a massive hit on television. Out of the many factors that charms the audience the love story of Shiva and Raavi is something the audience seems to smitten by. The cute knok-jhoks and the way they express their feelings for each other is one of the primary reasons of the show establishing such a huge and strong fanbase. Well, looks like the fans are a disappointed as Pandya Store is not cashing on the fame #Shivi has. They are trending ‘No Shivi No Pandya Store’. Pandya Store Fans Are Stunned With 'Romantic Coincidence' Between Show's Shiva-Raavi and Bhaggolokkhi's Shubho- Riya.

Take a look at the tweets by Pandya Store’s fandom:

Fans want more of Shivi

There are lot of missed opportunities where the makers could have explored ShiVi All their scenes are rushed and few are brutally chopped Others get an elaborate SS Why is this biasedness? NO SHIVI NO PANDYASTORE — Shradha (@ShradhaReddy081) July 29, 2022

Fans demand an intense romantic track of Shiva and Raavi

The fact that writers write intense romance for other two other coupled and give our Shiva Raavi fight and argument scene only. This need to change in the show.@StarPlus @ChoubaySushil @rahimansari08 NO SHIVI NO PANDYASTORE — Bhavna (@Bhavna5678) July 29, 2022

Fans are calling it a crap show

We don't like any other characters exept ShiVi We don't like any other actors exept KDice Still we are watching this crap show Only because we want shivi. if you can't give us shivi then you are free to off air NO SHIVI NO PANDYASTORE — ◦•✧ 𝚁𝚞𝚜𝚑𝚒𝚒✧•◦ (@_Sarfeerii_) July 29, 2022

The audience is requesting the makers to utilize Shivi to the fullest

Fans cannot have enough of Shiva and Raavi

First we didn't get shivi scenes and now we don't get old shivi vibe due to this short leap. They changed Raavi's look, bedrooms look ugh NO SHIVI NO PANDYASTORE — 𝓡. ❥ ᴡᴀᴋᴀɴᴅᴀ ғᴏʀᴇᴠᴇʀ (@DilChuraliya_) July 29, 2022

Fans suggest makers to stop using Shivi only for TRP

After such a intense death track there is no emotional scene between shivi.. No proper conversation.. No proper closure to Raavi's insecurity track. your trp increased by this track.. So you jumped to babi mahanatha.. Stop using shivi only for trp.. NO SHIVI NO PANDYASTORE — Nisha🍁 (@Nisha87063988) July 29, 2022

Why sideline the USP of the show?

Sidelining the USP of the show? Why?? This is downright unfairness! NO SHIVI NO PANDYASTORE — Shradha.08 (@S_BackUp09) July 29, 2022

