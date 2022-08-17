Kanwar Dhillon, who is currently seen in Pandya Store is immensely loved by the fans. The actor recently completed 10 years in the industry and his followers made it special for him by sending him congratulatory messages and cakes. Kanwar took to social media to post a thankyou note for all the people who have showered him love. He posted a picture with a caption that read: ‘You guys celebrated my journey of completing 10 years in the industry with so much love, joy & enthusiasm. 14th August was truly in every sense touching & heartwarming for me! Thank you each and everyone of you for celebrating #10yearsofkanwardhillon along with me.’ Kanwar Dhillon Aka Shiva’s Most Unconventional Looks From Pandya Store Are a Must Watch! (View Pics).

Take a look:

You guys celebrated my journey of completing 10 years in the industry with so much love,joy & enthusiasm. 14th August was truly in every sense touching & heartwarming for me! Thank you each and everyone of you for celebrating #10yearsofkanwardhillon alongwith me ❤️😘 Love,KD💫 pic.twitter.com/TzQRgsUy6V — 𝑲𝒂𝒏𝒘𝒂𝒓 𝑫𝒉𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒐𝒏 (𝑲𝑫) (@kanwardhillon_) August 16, 2022

