Actress Ankita Lokhande talks about posters of the web series Pavitra Rishta being showcased throughout the Mumbai coastline as part of their promotional campaign. The producers are doing it on huge custom-designed water vessels using LED display. Ankita Lokhande and Boyfriend Vicky Jain’s Latest PINK Pic Is Giving Us ‘Pavitra Rishta’ Vibes!

She shares: "We have heard of floating breakfasts but having a floating poster of our latest show feels incredible. The floating vessel goes all over the Mumbai coastline – so everyone from Juhu to Versova to Colaba is be able to see this." Pavitra Rishta 2: Twitterati Is All Praise About Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh’s Earnest Performances in the ZEE5’s Show!

Check Out Ankita Lokhande's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)

Pavitra Rishta features Shaheer Sheikh, Ankita Lokhande, Pooja Bhamrrah, Asheema Vardaan, Piyush Ranade, Randeep Rai and Usha Nadkarni in prominent roles. The show is streaming on ALTBalaji.

