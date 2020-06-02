Naagin 3’s Pearl V Puri Extends Financial Help to More Than 100 Spot Boys, Transfers Money Into Their Bank Accounts

Pearl V Puri (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In these grim times when nothing is going right and all things are messed up, courtesy the coronavirus. we've seen reel life heroes turning into real superheroes. The deadly bug is spreading like wildfire around the globe and is in no mood to keep calm. Amid this, many Bollywood and television personalities have extended a helping hand to the ones in need. And the latest celeb to join the bandwagon is none other than, Naagin actor, Pearl V Puri. As the telly star has directly transferred money into the bank accounts of 100 spot boys when he learnt that they are going through a financial crunch during the outbreak. Sonu Sood Reveals the Cost of One Bus to Send Migrants Home, Says It's Somewhere Between Rs 1.8 to 2 Lakh.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, the fan favourite actor revealed what made him turn into a messiah and perform the good deed. He said, "I recently received a couple of calls from spot boys, who were part of my TV shows and they shared that they were facing problems and tough situations due to this lockdown. I thought that there would be so many others like them from the industry. And I felt I should do whatever I can in my capacity to help."

"It felt like it was my responsibility to help them. So I asked for a list of spot boys, which included their contacts and bank details, and the list I received had more than a 100 names, that too from one particular production house. I immediately transferred money into their accounts, which is the least I could do in these circumstances," he added further. Ajay Devgn Pulls A Hefty Stunt; Quietly Donates Oxygen Cylinders And Ventilators For Dharavi's COVID-19 Hospital.