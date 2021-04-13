The makers of the much-anticipated CW series Powerpuff Girls unveiled its first official look. The director of the film, Maggie Kiley, shared the first look of the trio on her Instagram handle. She captioned the post, "#powerpuff #powerpuffgirls." According to Variety, the series stars Chloe Bennet as Blossom, Dove Cameron as Bubbles and Yana Perrault as Buttercup. Donald Faison will play their father Professor Drake Utonium, Nicholas Podany will play the show's version of villain Mojo Jojo named Joseph 'Jojo' Mondel Jr. and Robyn Lively will play Sara Bellum. Powerpuff Girls Live-Action Pilot Casts Nicholas Podany as Mojo Jojo.

The series, simply titled 'Powerpuff,' was first announced as being in development back in August. Based on the Cartoon Network series created by Craig McCracken, the new series sees the pint-sized superheroes as disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime-fighting. Will they agree to reunite now that the world needs them more than ever? Previously, a set photo of Bennet, Cameron and Perrault in their 'official' Powerpuff uniforms was circulating on social media, but the characters only wear the costumes in flashbacks to their teenage years. Powerpuff Girls Live-Action Pilot Ropes In Donald Faison to Play Professor Utonium.

The pilot will focus on the girls as adults, as seen in the first-look image. As reported by Variety, Blossom essayed by Bennet is a spunky, conscientious, little-miss-perfect child who holds several advanced degrees, but her repressed kiddie-superhero trauma has left her feeling anxious and reclusive, and she aims to become a leader again -- this time on her own terms. Bubbles played by Cameron, had a sweet-girl disposition that won America's hearts as a child.

She still sparkles as an adult, but her charming exterior belies an unexpected toughness and wit. She's initially more interested in recapturing her fame than saving the world, but she just might surprise the viewers and herself.

Buttercup who will be played by Perrault was the rebellious badass of 'The Powerpuff Girls' in its heyday. More sensitive than her tough exterior suggests, she has spent her adulthood trying to shed her Powerpuff Girl identity and live an anonymous life.

Check Out Director Maggie Kiley's Instagram Post Below:

Heather Regnier and Diablo Cody serve as writers. Executive producers include Regnier, Cody, Kiley, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden, while producers are Erika Kennair, Berlanti Productions and Vita Vera Films in association with Warner Bros. Television.