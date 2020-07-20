The last four months have been a not-so-good phase for the country's economy, courtesy the coronavirus pandemic. Even the entertainment industry has been hit by it severely. The shoots and filming of many shows/movies were put on hold, which in a way stopped the income of many actors. Amid this, financial stability is something which comes into the picture. Talking on the same lines, recently in an interview with ETimes TV, Bigg Boss 13's Rashami Desai revealed how she cut down expenses during the crisis to maintain financial stability. She also opened up about dropping her plan to buy a new Mercedes car. Rashami Desai Echoes Hina Khan's Sentiments, Reveals How TV Stars Are Looked Down Upon By Big Designers.

Talking on the money crunch we all are facing amid the pandemic, Rashami said, “I feel we all are dealing with a financial crunch during lockdown. I feel during this pandemic if you are not well planned then the financial crunch will definitely hit you. We all know that our life works on the basis of our needs. I feel now during this lockdown if you have understood your needs, then cut down on your needs, your expenses will automatically get minimized. Everything will get sorted.”

Mentioning about ditching her plan to invest in a luxury car, she added,“ I have realised to be well planned during this pandemic. After coming out of the Bigg Boss 13 house, even I wanted to buy a Mercedes, but I cancelled my plan. I understood at the end of the day, people know me because of my work and not because of what I have in life.” Rashami Desai Supports Indian Government’s Decision to Ban 59 Chinese Apps, Urges Fans to Stand United (Watch Video).

Emphasising that she is an actress and knows where to put the money, Desai opined, "What lifestyle I want to lead, I have to decide. I have started deducting the things from my life, the habits from life which I don’t need. As an actress I realised for maintenance I need to go to the parlour and I have to face the camera. These are the two important things in my life. So, I have realised that I have to minimize my needs." Well said, girl!

Rashami Desai was loved by fans for her stint on Salman Khan's reality show, Bigg Boss 13. She was recently seen in a short film titled Tamas alongside Adhvik Mahajan. She is also part of Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show, Naagin 4. Stay tuned!

