Divya Bhatnagar who had been battling with coronavirus for weeks, succumbed to death this morning. Her oxygen level went too low at night at around 2 am after which doctors declared her dead. The actress was also suffering from pneumonia. The television industry was shattered after hearing the news of her demise as prayers and condolences poured in for her on social media. Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who worked with Divya in Sawaare Sabke Sapne... Preeto and her Silsila Pyaar Ka co-star Shilpa Shirodkar posted heartfelt messages for the actress. Divya Bhatnagar Passes Away After Battling With COVID-19, Co-Stars Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Shilpa Shirodkar Offer Their Condolences.

Divya was an amazing actor who was always seen in cheery roles on the small screen. The actress was always up for a challenge and tried to take up different roles each time. Throughout her career, the actress won great appreciation for her work from the critics as well. She made her acting debut in the year 2006 with the TV serial Chand Ke Paar Chalo and went on to work in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Sethji, Sawaare Sabke Sapne... Preeto and more. She was last seen in Sony's show Tera Yaar Hoon Main.

Divya might have left us today but the striking roles that she took up during her career will forever be etched in everyone's heart. Here's a look at 5 of the shows that Bhatnagar worked in. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Divya Bhatnagar Hospitalised After Testing Positive for COVID-19, Mother Calls Her Husband a Fraud.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata is one of the biggest television shows of all time It is considered as one of the most prominent roles that Divya played. She was essaying the role of Gulabo who was the housemaid. While it was quite a small role, Divya made sure she made the most of her screentime.

Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey

Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey was another hot show that Divya was a part of. She essayed the role of a mother in this show. Her character's name was Basanti Babbar who was the mother of Shoaib Ibrahim character Varun Babbar. Her recurring presence on the show was always a delightful watch.

Sawaare Sabke Sapne... Preeto

Sawaare Sabke Sapne... Preeto was a show based on the lives of five sisters. Divya essayed the role of the eldest sister Jasmeet who is lovable and plump and one of the most loved characters on the show. The show ran successfully for a year and Divya got quite an appreciation for her role.

Vish

Vish was a typical daily soap that involved a lot of drama. Divya essayed the role of Shabnam Khaala on the show who was a comic character with supernatural powers. This fun-loving lady, who has descended from the Vish Lok got quite popular amongst the audience. Divya's character was extremely close to Vishaili (Debina's character in the show).

Tera Yaar Hoon Main

Divya was last seen in Tera Yaar Hoon Main. She essayed the role of the main character's sister and appeared on the show recurringly. Her character's name was Reena Ashish Kumar Agarwal who always is fighting with her husband and loves her brothers immensely.

Divya will forever be remembered for her contribution to the television industry. May her soul rest in peace. The actress is survived by her mother and a brother. She was also married to Gagan but from the looks of it, their marriage was going through a rough patch.

