Bollywood's well-known choreographer and judge of DID Super Moms Remo D'Souza was surprised to see his ex-assistant Deepika giving an audition with her baby. He saw her after almost 6 years. He revealed how he always felt Deepika was very talented, but she suddenly stopped working six years ago and they lost contact after a point. Seeing her perform so well and follow her passion once again, Remo even promised to help build her career once again. DID Super Moms: Bhagyashree to Debut as TV Show Judge for the ZEE TV Show Alongside Remo D’Souza and Urmila Matondkar.

Remo said: "I know how talented you are as an individual as we have worked together in the past. I still remember the passion you had for dance, but you disappeared suddenly from the industry six years ago. Having said that, I am really glad that you performed with the same energy and zeal. If you come back to the industry, I can't imagine the things you will achieve. I still remember, I used to mention that you were the best at what you do, and after seeing this performance my words are the same, you are the best.' I can promise you today that we all will help you to restart and build your career in this industry once again." DID Super Moms: Urmila Matondkar to Judge ZEE TV’s Reality Show alongside Remo D’souza.

Deepika also added: "I actually left the industry six years ago and moved to Portugal with my husband. Though I left the industry, I knew my passion for dance could never fade away. A few months ago, my friend called me and told me that DID Super Moms is coming back and I should give it a try."

"I was really excited, but I was in a dilemma. Should I grab this opportunity and follow my passion or should I concentrate on my daughter's upbringing? I actually did not want my daughter to suffer because of my decision, however, my husband has always supported me and he encouraged me to follow my passion and that's why I am here today," she concluded.

The dance reality show will be judged by Bollywood actress Bhagyashree Dassani, Urmila Matondkar and ace choreographer Remo D'Souza. DID Super Mom's third season is all set to start from July 2 on Zee TV.

