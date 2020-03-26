Ruslaan Mumtaz and Nirali Mehta Become Parents to a Baby Boy, Actor Calls His Son a ‘Superhero’ (View Pics)

Ruslaan Mumtaz and Family (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The coronavirus pandemic has created big-time scare around the world wherein day-by-day the numbers of people breathing their last due to the bug is rapidly increasing. India is currently under the lockdown state for 21 days wherein one can leave the house, only if it's super important. Amid this outbreak, here comes a piece of good news for one and all. As Indian film and television star, Ruslaan Mumtaz and wife Nirali Mehta have been blessed with a baby boy. The two welcomed the little joy on March 26. Indeed, a news to cherish at such crucial times around the globe. Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar Actor Ruslaan Mumtaz and Wife Nirali All Set To Become Parents (View Post).

Taking to his Instagram account, papa, Ruslaan posted a series of pictures in which one sees the trio (him, wifey and the newborn) straight from the hospital. In the photos, the joy on the actor and his wife's face is quite evident. In the last pic in the series, one can also see a solo photo of the baby and he looks adorable. Along with the pics, Mumtaz also added a long post in which he revealed how he was not keen on sharing this baby news considering the crisis right now. But later made the news official as wanted to spread happiness around. Uttaran Actor Krrip Kapur Suri and And Wife Simran Welcome Baby Girl.

Scroll Through Ruslaam Mumtaz's Newborn Baby Post Below:

Later, in the post, he also called his munchkin a 'superhero' who is born in this hard time. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ruslaan has proved his acting prowess both on TV and Bollywood. From films like Dangerous Ishq, I Don't Luv U, Romeo Idiot Desi Juliet to shows like Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi, Laal Ishq, Main Maayke Chali Jaungi and more, the actor's career portfolio is great and how. Lastly, congratulations to the couple. Stay tuned!