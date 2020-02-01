Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar Actor Ruslaan Mumtaz and Wife Nirali All Set To Become Parents (View Post)

Ruslaan Mumtaz and Nirali Mehta (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It's going to be raining babies in 2020. Back on January 22, 2020, we had reported about actor Krrip Kapur Suri and wife Simran welcome their first child, daughter Ray Kapur Suri after 3 years of blissful marriage. And following suit is Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar fame actor Ruslaan Mumtaz and wife Nirali Mehta who tied the know in 2014, announced that they were expecting their first child, who is due in April. Confirming the news with BT, Ruslaan said, "Everyone at home is excited, too. Nirali and I have been watching baby videos to know more about parenthood. We recently went for a babymoon to Thailand and had a great time there." Uttaran Actor Krrip Kapur Suri and And Wife Simran Welcome Baby Girl.

Ruslaan and Nirali's was a love marriage where none other than celebrated Bollywood choreographer Shiamak Davar played cupid. Both Ruslaan and Nirali were in the dance guru's classes and when Ruslaan even admitted that there was no turning back for him when he first saw Nirali. The duo tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony on March 2, 2014. Uttaran Fame Gaurav S Bajaj and Wife Sakshi Shhorwani Expecting Their First Child.

Ever since the couple has been on a travel spree and are often seen jetting off to some cool vacation hotspots and giving everybody some major travel blues. After almost 6 years of marital bliss, Nirali and Ruslaan will soon take a step into the parenthood phase. Nirali announced her pregnancy on her Instagram profile.

Ruslaan revealing that they already have a name in mind, told the daily, "However, we haven’t thought of a name if we have a boy. If that happens, we will have to start looking for a name." Congratulations Ruslaan and Nirali, on impending parenthood.