Actor Ravi Dubey on Monday shared an appreciation post for his wife and actress Sargun Mehta, describing her as embodying the brightness like God and Goddesses, coupled with the innocence of children. Ravi, last seen in Lakhan Leela Bhargava, took to Instagram and shared a Reel video, which seems to be from a Sargun project. Sargun Mehta: Beauty in Simplicity, Style Versatility Is Just Another Facet of Her Gorgeous Personality!

The video shows Sargun wearing a beautiful yellow Punjabi bridal outfit and making cute faces while she plays with a little boy. The post is captioned in Hindi: "Devi Devtaon sa tez... Chote bachchon si masoomiyat...Meri Sargun."

Ravi Debey's Instagram Post

The video has garnered 143K views, with fans writing, "I always appreciate Karda Apni wife. I'm always happy to see this." One user said: "I love the way you love her Ravi." On the work front, Ravi and Sargun are the producers of the show Daalchini and Junooniyatt. Sargun was also recently seen in the movie Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri.

