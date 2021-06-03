Actress Kirti Kulhari unveiled her character in the upcoming film Shaadisthan with an Instagram post on Thursday. Kirti posted a picture of her protagonist Sasha, describing her as "coolest" and "most sorted". She sports a short bob paired with a red shirt and chunky sunglasses in the image. Shaadisthan: Kirti Kulhari’s Film to Release on Disney+Hotstar, First Look OUT! (View Pic).

"Meet #SASHA. The coolest and the most sorted person I have ever met in my life, on-screen and off-screen ... She is cool as a cucumber and hot as fire .. She is an ARTIST all the way... and a HUMAN all the way," Kirti wrote as caption. Kirti Kulhari, Gorgeous and Glowing as a Demure Bride for Cultured Wedding Magazine’s Quarantine Issue This Month!

Check Out Kirti Kulhari's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kirti Kulhari (@iamkirtikulhari)

Shaadisthan is set for a digital release on June 11. The actress will also be seen in the medical thriller web series Human.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2021 10:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).