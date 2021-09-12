Indian television and film actor Sharad Kelkar says that struggles make an actor value their success more, this was the case with him too. Kelkar has come a long way in not just his acting career, but as a voice-over artist too, something he achieved after overcoming the challenge of stammering, he says. Kelkar, who became a household name with the TV soap 'Saat Phere', speaks to IANSlife in an exclusive chat. Sharad Kelkar: I Don’t Like to Term Myself a Star Because I Am Not, I Am an Actor.

On his journey in the film industry, "I'd complete ten years in the film industry, although I started my film career in 2004 when I did a Marathi film. But shifting from this to that, happened in 2012 with 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela'. It's been a great journey, I've made good friends. The audience has accepted me as an actor. It's a great achievement. Any actor strives to be accepted and appreciated for your value. Credit goes to viewers who like my work, and to luck also. I do believe in luck." Laxmmi Bomb Actor Sharad Kelkar To Turn Narrator for Disney+ Hotstar Animated Series, the Legend of Hanuman.

On initial struggles, "Everyone has faced struggles. My initial days were full of struggles, not getting work, 'paise nahi hai' (there's no money), staying with more than 12-13 people in a house. All that has been done, but anyone values their success more when they have struggled for it. For me, I think the struggle was very important. The other challenge was stammering, and somehow I managed to work on that. I'm still trying to do my best and learn without limitations."

My career as a voice over artist is a tricky one, as I am unable to give it the concentration it deserves; I'm more focused on my acting career. If one is travelling in a plane with a mask on, and you call up your friends, people recognise you with your voice. It's a great feeling when your voice doesn't need a face. I'm not doing too many voice-overs but I'd love to.

On the recent film Bhuj: The Pride of India, "I'm pretty overwhelmed with the response people are giving it. I've been trying for so many years to portray different kinds of roles, and now people are recognising me. It's a wonderful feeling. 'Bhuj' was a great experience because being part of such big war film is fantastic. When the film was announced, I think Rana Daggubati was to essay the role, but perhaps he wasn't keeping well. So my name was suggested. It's my first patriotic war film, and I thoroughly enjoyed it."

On future plans, "I live in present, so there's no future plan. Whatever you plan, somehow it goes for a toss. In early 2020, I was supposed to do a few films, which were to release in late 2020. Who would have thought? There's no point in planning the future. Better to live in the present and enjoy what you are doing, and analyse yourself, work on your mistakes, and move forward."

