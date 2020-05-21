Shivshakti Sachdev Birthday: Subtle to Sexy, 8 Instagram Pics That Prove the TV Starlet’s Supreme Taste in Fashion (View Pics)

Shivshakti Sachdev (Photo Credits: Insta)

Television actress, Shivshakti Sachdev who is known for playing the role of Bebo on Star Plus show Sabki Ladli Bebo (2009-2011) turns a year older on May 21, 2020. Apart from this daily soap, the young girl has starred in many other TV serials and shows which includes Afsar Bitiya, Break Time Masti Time, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Gumrah - End Of Innocence and more. And just how she has proved her versatility as an actor by playing diverse roles on the small screen, the babe is also quite a hit on social media. Be it posting something randoms to giving fans a sneak-peek into her stylish closet, Shivshakti loves to flaunt. And so on the occasion of her birthday, we thought of bringing to you some ah-mazing fashion from her Instagram handle.

From winter wear, OTT dresses, six-yards to breezy numbers, Sachdeva has all kind of coutures and indeed proves that her taste in fashion is not at all mediocre. So, without much of blah blah, let's take a walk through some best styles of the actor from her Insta.

First things first, when you are on a trip a 'denim hot short' is a must-have!

A polka-dotted top is every girl's best friend!

Wanna be in-trend? Then take cues from Shivshakti as what more stylish than a flashy top with puffed shoulders.

Nothing elevates you more than a six-yard. She's glowing!

Don't underestimate the power of colour black. Pretty she!

Sometimes a simple style pick can also make you look like a million-dollar babe, here's proof!

And in case, you were looking for an alluring wear to beat the summer heat, look no further!

Naked dress done right!

That's it guys, hope you loved the colourful and fashionable galore, courtesy the birthday girl. In a nutshell, what we've discovered is that Shivshakti loves chic and modern wear and that's what her aesthetic moreover looks like. Here's wishing her a cool birthday. Stay tuned!