Shivshakti Sachdev Birthday: Subtle to Sexy, 8 Instagram Pics That Prove the TV Starlet’s Supreme Taste in Fashion (View Pics)

Television actress, Shivshakti Sachdev who is known for playing the role of Bebo on Star Plus show Sabki Ladli Bebo (2009-2011) turns a year older on May 21, 2020. Apart from this daily soap, the young girl has starred in many other TV serials and shows which includes Afsar Bitiya, Break Time Masti Time, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Gumrah - End Of Innocence and more. And just how she has proved her versatility as an actor by playing diverse roles on the small screen, the babe is also quite a hit on social media. Be it posting something randoms to giving fans a sneak-peek into her stylish closet, Shivshakti loves to flaunt. And so on the occasion of her birthday, we thought of bringing to you some ah-mazing fashion from her Instagram handle. Shivangi Joshi Birthday Special: Her Fashion Vibe Is Just a Grand and Gorgeous Extension to Her Larger Than Life On-Screen Spunk!
From winter wear, OTT dresses, six-yards to breezy numbers, Sachdeva has all kind of coutures and indeed proves that her taste in fashion is not at all mediocre. So, without much of blah blah, let's take a walk through some best styles of the actor from her Insta. Hina Khan Birthday Special: We Are in Love With Her Fashion Choices and Think They Are Too Charming (View Pics).
First things first, when you are on a trip a 'denim hot short' is a must-have!
Birthday trips are my favourite blessing, last year we were in Australia and experienced so many beautiful things, also met koala bear ( I will be posting the picture soon ). It was like a ritual that we would always travel on our birthdays. After so long I am home and I am so grateful that I am going celebrate with everyone I truly love. I know I am way to obsessed when it comes to my birthday but I am sure a lot of you can relate. #birthday #comingsoon #maybaby #birthdayobessed #lockdownbirthday #thankyougod #blessing #blessed #grateful #thankful #peacefulmind #mine
A polka-dotted top is every girl's best friend!
so much more was said in the unsaid. Working on the videos for you all, cooking videos , how to stay calm and face masks at home. Can't wait to share with you. Time to time whatever you all feel I should share, please tell me will do that for you all. I wouldn't mind shooting everyday as long as My videos are helping you all. Thank God each day, we all are healthy and safe , we are Grateful and everything will be good soon. Be home , be safe! Happiness is on our way, good things coming soon. #staypositive #behome #besafe #beblessed #thankyougod #wearehealthy #weareblessed #thisshallpass #lockdown #coronagoaway #grateful #eachday #thankful #everytime #videos #indianyoutuber #purelove
Wanna be in-trend? Then take cues from Shivshakti as what more stylish than a flashy top with puffed shoulders.
To all the movers, the makers, the hustlers, the shakers To those who shout loud, who stand strong, and when needed those who quietly moves on. To those who build empires, move mountains, push boundaries, raise babies, make memories and refuse to take no for an answer. You are the ladies paving the way, For a new generation who are ready to play. Stand tall and Stand proud for all that you are, Not what media says you should be or could be. But be the you that is here, standing now and amazing Happy Women's Day my lovelies! #happywomensday #happiness #blessing #blessed #mine #thankyougod #thankful #grateful #2020 #womendays #everyday #mine #beyou #bebeautiful #life #thislife #liveyourlife #bestrong #itsyourday #villaforestalonavala
Nothing elevates you more than a six-yard. She's glowing!
Don't underestimate the power of colour black. Pretty she!
Feel the fact that YOU ARE ENOUGH. We all have so much love in our hearts and we should give it to Ourselves first and Enough. Shot by @piyush_tanpure #selflove #spreadlove #bekind #lovelife #blessing #blessed #magical #magic #thankyougod #grateful #thankful #gratefulheart #peacefulmind #candid #smile #becontent #beyou #bebeautiful #youareenough
Sometimes a simple style pick can also make you look like a million-dollar babe, here's proof!
Sometimes you have to let go of the picture of what you thought life would be like and learn how to find joy in every story you are actually living . - Rachel Marie Martin Read it on my feed this morning and it did hit me hard. #just #enjoy #everymoment #livetoday #behappy #loveyourstory #loveyourlife #beblessed #begrateful #everythinghappensforgood #bestrong #beyou #findyourself #lifeisbeautiful #thankyougod #thoughts
And in case, you were looking for an alluring wear to beat the summer heat, look no further!
I have some serious Love affair with Stripes.. Got these Dhoti pants from the Nykaa BOSS Fashion Sale . Sale ending tomorrow, so hurry up!!! Get upto 70% discount . One Stop destination not only for beauty but for fashion too , More than 150+ brands! Can't miss this Sale #getinlinewithnykaa #getinlinewithnykaafashion @nykaafashion
Naked dress done right!
That's it guys, hope you loved the colourful and fashionable galore, courtesy the birthday girl. In a nutshell, what we've discovered is that Shivshakti loves chic and modern wear and that's what her aesthetic moreover looks like. Here's wishing her a cool birthday. Stay tuned!