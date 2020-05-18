Shivangi Joshi Birthday Special: Her Fashion Vibe Is Just a Grand and Gorgeous Extension to Her Larger Than Life On-Screen Spunk!

Shivangi Joshi Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

One of television's refreshing new talents, Shivangi Joshi turns a year older today! Essaying the role of Naira Goenka in Star Plus's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai catapulted her to fame. She made her television debut in 2013 with Zee TV's Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi following it up with the role of Aayat Haider in Beintehaa and as Poonam Thakur in Begusarai. While her on-screen vibe is adorable, affectionate and endearing with brilliant chemistry with her co-star Mohsin Khan, off-screen too, the Pune born Dehradun bred girl is a hoot. She keeps her Instagram followers of a whopping 2.7 million hooked to her shenanigans. With her on-screen style, Shivangi strikes a chord with her opulent ensembles, ethnic, neo-ethnic and red carpet chicness replete with a strong accessory, beauty and hair game. Off duty, Shivangi's fashion vibe retains this larger than life opulence as we see her striking off one resplendent look after another. She ups the ante with a sleek beauty and hair game. Her fashionable tidings are curated by stylists Victor Robinson - Sohail Mughal and Neha Mahajan.

Ahead we rounded up some of Shivangi's styles in rich hues, cuts and contemporary elements. Here's a closer look.

An off-shoulder asymmetrical ensemble by Hala Al Mamari featuring a hand-embroidered florals and birds top with sleek short pants was teamed with metallic peep toes, an updo and subtle glam.

Shivangi took to a ruby red halter gown by Kalki with a half updo and glossy glam.

A pink-orange embellished lehenga from Jiya by Veer Design was teamed with earrings from Aquamarine. A neat low bun and glossy glam completed her look.

A yellow neo-ethnic embellished ensemble from Neerus was teamed with jewellery from Shobha Shringar, pearl adorned textured low ponytail and subtle glam.

A green embroidered and embellished lehenga bt Reynu Tandon was teamed with jewellery from Anmol and Lala Jugal Kishore. Glossy glam and gajra adorned hairdo sealed her deal.

A pink satin gown by Kalki featuring a cutout was teamed with sparkly ear studs, a top bun and subtle glam.

Another Reynu Tandon creation, this time in florals was teamed with earrings, low ponytail and subtle glam.

A floral lehenga by Akashi Designer Studio was teamed with statement earrings, a chic hairdo and subtle glam.

A metallic sequined gown by Sewberry was teamed with statement earrings, sleek hair, pink lips and strappy heels.

Dressed to nines, Shivangi Joshi's compelling ethnic style play is certainly worth bookmarking. Here's wishing her a fabulous birthday and fashion fabulosity for the future.