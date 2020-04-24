Sidharth Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan, Sriti Jha Among Others Locked in Ekta Kapoor's Bigg Boss House With Remo D'Souza Playing Taskmaster (Watch Video)

Ekta Kapoor's Video (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A few weeks back, B-Town actors took out a video to help cheer up the country that is under lockdown, to avoid the spread of COVID-19. And now, actors from the television fraternity too, have come together to put forth a strong message for everyone to stay home and stay safe and fight Coronavirus with all our might. The initiative, spearheaded by Ekta Kapoor also includes other top producers namely Binaifer Kohli, Gul Khan, Fazila Allana, Abhishek Rege, JD Majethia and Anil Wanvari among others. The video has been directed by Guroudev Bhalla, and creatively helmed by Sonali Jaffar. Muskurayega India Video Song: Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon and More Unite For a Beautiful Anthem to Motivate Indians in Fight Against COVID-19.

The video stars TV actors namely Anita Hassanandani, Aasif Sheikh, Aura Bhatnagar, Divyanka Tripathi, Erica Fernandes, Karan V Grover, Karan Jotwani, Karishma Tanna, Manish Paul, Mouni Roy, Parth Samthaan, Reem Shaikh, Rohitashv Gour, Sehban Azim, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Shailesh Lodha, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Shukla, Srithi Jha; Surbhi Jyoti and Vikram Singh Chauhan.

The video sees these stars initially complain about how being locked up inside the house feels like the Bigg Boss house with Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill too giving in their inputs. The video sees the actors address issues like going to parlours and not wanting to do jhaadu-pocha in their homes. However, choreographer-turned-director Remo D'Souza is seen schooling them. Kapil Sharma, Salman Khan, Sidharth Shukla Make it to Top 5 Non-Fiction Personalities List (View Tweet).

Check Out The Video Below:

The motto behind coming together of these actors from different shows across different channels is to unite people in the government’s fight against Coronavirus.

Ekta, in her statement, said, "The video is a collective effort by the television producers association of our country. The current scenario calls for us to be unified, now more than ever. And the common language is that of entertainment. We got all our top tv stars to partake in it so that it connects with people across. We are in this together and this is our endeavour to encourage people to stay home." Hina Khan and Ekta Kapoor Express Their 'Kwaaaisheeeeeee' To Work on an ALTBalaji Project; Is It Happening?.

Another brainchild behind the video, producer JD Majethia added, "Though TV industry is widely spread, everyone connected from artist, technicians, workers to producers are always a phone call away, especially for their Fans. One message from Ekta Kapoor on producers group and here we have a Multi starring entertaining "Quarantined " film by the TV fraternity. Fans will enjoy this and get to understand the kind of time and efforts gone in making this film without any artists being under the same roof."