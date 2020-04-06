Muskurayega India Video Song: Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon and More Unite For a Beautiful Anthem to Motivate Indians in Fight Against COVID-19

Muskurayega India song stills (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Bollywood has united to fight the coronavirus battle by spreading utmost awareness. The celebs have been taking part in every initiative enthusiastically to help shoo away the outbreak. In fact, many of them made hefty donations to the relief funds. Now, a bunch of leading actors have collaborated for a wonderful song named as ‘Muskurayega India.’ Sonam Kapoor, Richa Chadha and Other Bollywood Celebrities Express Disappointment Over Bursting of Crackers for PM Narendra Modi's #9pm9minutes Initiative.

The song is presented by Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films and Jackky Bhagnani. Apart from these two actors, the track also features Tiger Shroff, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, Ananya Panday.

In the video, we see the current sight of the nation. The essential service providers are seen urging everyone to do their bit for their families as well. The lyrics, 'jo sath dega India, toh muskurayega India" hits home. In the visuals, we also see some scenes where everyone across the nation celebrating festivals together.

Muskurayega India Video Song:

Indeed it the need of an hour to rise the feelings of hope, light and positivity. While some have been giving hard time to cops by not quarantining themselves, most of them are loyal to the rules. This patience is what is going to get paid ultimately. These celebs just reminded the same through this amazing song. Hopefully, at least this song will make people understand the gravity of the situation and make them pay gratitude to essential service providers.!