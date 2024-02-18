The wedding festivities for actress Sonarika Bhadoria and her longtime boyfriend Vikas Parashar have begun, and the Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev actress has shared glimpses from her mesmerising mehendi night. Bhadoria, who is well-known for her portrayal of Goddess Parvati in the show, shared a picture of her hennaed hands, which had images of Lord Shiva and Parvati on them. Sonarika Bhadoria–Vikas Parashar Roka Ceremony: The Actress Shares Pictures of Her Roka Ceremony by the Beach and It Is All Things Romantic! (View Photos).

The actress wore a green velvet choli, paired with red lehenga and matching dupatta. She sported a green neckpiece, matching earrings, a side 'maang teeka' and red bangles. The look was rounded off with glossy makeup. The mehndi photoshoot features her beau in an olive green kurta-pyjama set. The Ishq Mein Marjawan actress captioned the post as: "Mehendi hai rachnewaali, haathon mein gehri laali."

Sonarika Bhadoria Mehndi Ceremony

There is also a video shared by the wedding planner, which shows Sonarika dancing happily to dhol beats, and can be seen showering flowers on her partner. Gorgeous Sonarika Bhadoria HD Photos: 5 Times Indian TV Actress Flaunted Her Tiny Waist and Sexy Midriff to Leave Everyone Speechless!

The wedding is taking place in Ranthambore, Rajasthan, and will have five functions -- Mata ki chowki, maira ceremony, mehendi, haldi and sangeet.

