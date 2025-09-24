Television actress Disha Parmar shared heartfelt glimpses from her husband Rahul Vaidya’s birthday celebrations on social media. ‘Virat Kohli Thanks for Unblocking Me’: Rahul Vaidya Calls India Cricketer ‘Greatest Batsman’ After He Unblocks Singer on Instagram.

Accompanying the pictures, she expressed her joy saying she is so glad that he was born.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress posted a photo of herself hugging Rahul as they struck a romantic pose for the camera. Rahul was seen dressed in a stylish white t-shirt and blue jeans, while Disha looked stunning in a red gown. The actress also shared an image of the cake, which read “Limited edition since 1987.”

Disha Parmar’s Sweet Birthday Wish for Rahul Vaidya

For the caption, the doting wife wrote, “Happy Birthday baby! Am soo glad you were born! I Loveee Youuu.”

On September 23, the actor-singer celebrated his 38th birthday. Last year too, Disha Parmar wished Rahul with a sweet post. Alongside her heartfelt message, she shared a throwback photo from 2017, capturing a special moment in their relationship—their very first picture together. Disha captioned it as: “Happy birthday to the love of my life! Why are you soo far?? (This 1st picture of US will always be my most favourite Circa 2017.”

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya tied the knot on July 16, 2021, and welcomed their daughter Navya on September 20, 2023.

Rahul began his career with the singing reality show Indian Idol 1 and went on to win shows like Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star and Music Ka Maha Muqqabla. He has also participated in popular reality shows such as Bigg Boss 14 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Over the years, he has delivered hit tracks including Ek Rupaiya, Be Intehaan (Unplugged), It’s All About Tonight, and Meri Zindagi, among others. 'Bigg Boss 19': Former Contestant Rahul Vaidya Calls Kunickaa Sadanand and Baseer Ali, ‘Only Real Contestants', Labels Others as ‘Balak’ (View Post).

Disha Parmar made her acting debut in 2012 with Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, where she played the role of Pankhuri Gupta. She has since appeared in shows like Woh Apna Sa, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

