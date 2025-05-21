Singer Rahul Vaidya was constantly making it to the headlines over the past few days due to an online feud with star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. For the unversed, Virat had stirred up massive online backlash after he liked an Instagram post featuring a bold picture of actress and influencer Avneet Kaur. Things only got worse when he blamed the platform's algorithm for the unintentional act. Following this, Rahul Vaidya took a dig at Virat and joked whether it was the same algorithm that blocked him from the cricketer's handle. In a recent interview, the Indian Idol 1 fame opened up about the threats he and his family received from Virat's fans and how the cricketer eventually unblocked him on Instagram. ‘Virat Kohli Thanks for Unblocking Me’: Rahul Vaidya Calls India Cricketer ‘Greatest Batsman’ After He Unblocks Singer on Instagram.

Rahul Vaidya on Receiving Death Threats From Virat Kohli Fans Over His ‘Joker’ Remark

After Rahul Vaidya's dig at Virat Kohli, the star batsman's fans turned up in large numbers to send threats to the singer and his family after he called the cricketer and his fans "Jokers". In an interview with Telly Talk India, Rahul Vaidya opened up on the abuses he faced during the controversy. He said, "That chapter is closed now. It was a joke, but his fans turned it into a very ugly controversy. The joke was sensationalised and blown out of proportion and it became something else all together. But byegones be bygones, it is all over now."

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar With Their Daughter Navya

He added, "What upsetted me the most in this row was how my family and I were targeted and abused. I received death threats. 'Jaan see maar dunga, kabhi dikhna mat,' (if you come in front of us, we'll kill you) Kohli's fans said. And people can get away writing such things because there is no accountability on the internet."

Rahul Vaidya on Virat Kohli Unlocking Him on Instagram

In another interview with Telly Talk and Zoom, Rahul Vaidya addressed the controversy involving Virat Kohli and confirmed that the matter has been resolved after the cricketer unblocked him on Instagram. "Main itna hi kehna chahta hoon ki wo mudda abhi khatama ho chuka hai. Ceasefire ho chuka hai mudde ka. Aur mujhe jo jo kehna tha, wo Maine social media par keh diya hai," the singer said.

Translations? "All I want to say is that the issue is over now. There has been a ceasefire. Whatever I wanted to say. I've already said it on social media." Also sharing a note on Instagram, Rahul shared his immense respect for Virat Kohli, calling him "one of the greatest batsman ever" ‘Mai Koi Influencer Thodi Hoon’: Rahul Vaidya Denies Reports of Losing Brand Deals Amid Controversy With Virat Kohli.

Rahul Vaidya Thanks Virat Kohli for Unblocking Him on Instagram

Amid all this, Rahul Vaidya performed at a private event in Mumbai attended by Bollywood power couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. At the event, the singer had a memorable time singing the couple's hit song "Kajra Re" and was joined by them along with their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

