Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has turned into a narrator for the promo of upcoming fictional show "Spy Bahu". She is seen introducing the cast of the daily soap including Sejal (played by Sana Sayyad) and Yohan (played by Sehban Azim). On Kareena Kapoor Khan’s 41st Birthday, Actress Teases Fans With a Loved-Up Click With Saif Ali Khan!

"Spy Bahu" is a love story between a young spy named Sejal and a suspected terrorist, Yohan. Sharing her thoughts on the show, Kareena said: "I am a big admirer of love stories, who isn't? Some are delightful and heartwarming while some are edgy and mysterious. Kareena Kapoor Khan Inspires Fans To Continue Working Out Amid the COVID-19 Lockdown (View Post).

"'Spy Bahu' is one such fascinating love story of a spy, Sejal and a suspected terrorist, Yohan that has left me captivated. The audience is going to love their chemistry and enjoy this power-packed show." "Spy Bahu" will be coming soon on Colors.

