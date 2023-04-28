Known for his roles in Maddam Sir, Humari Bahu Silk, and State of Siege:26/11, actor Imran Nazir Khan has now bagged another prominent project, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain', in which he is seen playing the character of Timmy, the younger cousin brother of Vibhuti Narayan Mishra (Aasif Sheikh) and the captain of the Indian national cricket team. The actor spoke about why he left his career in engineering to become an actor and his dream role. Did You Know Vibhav Roy Left His Australian Job to Become an Actor?

About what made him choose acting, he said: "Ever since I was a child, it was been my dream to be an actor. Living in a small town in Kashmir as the son of a local businessman with no prior ties to the entertainment industry, this seemed like an almost impossible goal. My family wanted me to focus on engineering and support our family business. Still, even after my degree, I couldn't ignore the feeling that acting was what I wanted."

He shared further how he pursued acting going against the will of his family: "When I told them that I was going to Mumbai to pursue my dreams, they were displeased - they tried hard to make me stay and change my mind, but I knew that if I wanted it enough, nothing would stop me. So off I went! Initially, I started by doing commercials and gradually worked my way up after facing several rejections during auditions until finally landing a role as an antagonist. From thereon, I experienced much success with comedic roles, so I firmly believe that one should always follow their heart when choosing a career," he said.

About joining the show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, he said: "Never could I have imagined that one day I'd actually have the opportunity to be part of this remarkable programme and even perform alongside Aasif Sheikh Sir. It's certainly one of the funniest and most enthralling shows so it's like a stroke of luck for me to be included." He shared about his interest in comedy: "I have taken great joy in performing comedy roles during my career, and thankfully, I'm getting more opportunities to do so. Making the audience roar with laughter is one of acting's greatest challenges."

He revealed about his Bollywood debut: Yaariyan 2 isn't the project that will mark my ultimate breakthrough in Bollywood. I've got another movie coming up soon that's what I expect to be my ace in the hole when it comes to making it on the silver screen, as I'm playing the lead role."

