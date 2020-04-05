Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul to Welcome Their First Child Soon! Couple Takes Extra Precautions Due to Coronavirus

Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Summet Vyas is mainly known for his works in television shows and web series. He has also worked in some of the Hindi films as well. Sumeet and his wife Ekta Kaul (who is also a television actress), are expecting their first child. Yes, this couple would be welcoming their little bundle of joy in May, reports TOI. In an interview to the leading daily, the couple also mentioned how they are being extra cautious owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

The coronavirus outbreak has affected thousands and thousands of lives across the globe. Individuals have been urged to take preventive measures and stay home. Lockdown has been imposed in several countries and it is for the benefit of individuals. Ekta Kaul shared how she's being cautious during this phase. She was quoted as saying, "We aren't letting anyone visit us and I am not stepping out of the house at all. So, the household work is a big task for both of us. Had it not been for the coronavirus outbreak, it would have been easier to get help."

Parents-To-Be Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ekta Rajinder Kaul (@ektakaul11) on Sep 14, 2019 at 10:39am PDT

The Elated Mommy-To-Be

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ekta Rajinder Kaul (@ektakaul11) on Mar 31, 2020 at 10:12pm PDT

“Whenever I go to my doctor for check-ups, the policemen are very kind and allow us to go without asking any questions when they see us in the car. Hopefully, things will be fine soon,” Ekta Kaul further stated. Sumeet Vyas who is also excited but nervous as well said, “I ’m extremely excited and a little nervous, because of what’s going on around right now, but I’m hopeful that things will settle down in a bit, before the baby happily unsettles our lives when he/she arrives.” Sumeet and Ekta tied the knot in September 2018. The couple has also thought of names for a girl and also for a boy.