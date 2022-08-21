Time and again Sunny Leone has been wooing audiences’ hearts in her projects. The actress, who has proved her mettle time and again, will soon be seen in a special music video by Machaao Music. Joining Leone in the upcoming music will be none other than Remo D’Souza. The choreographer-turned-filmmaker will be seen sharing screen space for the first time with the talented actress in the music video. Sunny Leone to Work With Anurag Kashyap in His Next Project; Says ‘Dreams Do Come True’.

Singer Bhoomi Trivedi, who is known for such hits as Ram Chahe Leela and Udi Udi Jaye to name a few, will lend her beautiful voice to the song. She will be joined by Vipin Patwa, who has also composed the song. Hitendra Kapopara, Piyush Jain, and Meet Ahir will produce the forthcoming music video through the rising music label, Machaao Music. Punit Pathak is on board to direct. Sunny Leone's Bikini Looks that Are Piping Hot! (View Pics).

Well, we are undoubtedly excited to see the unusually fresh pairing of Sunny Leone and Remo D’Souza. It will be quite an experience to see them collaborate for the first time ever. Also Bhoomi Trivedi and Vipin Patwa’s powerful voices are going to be nothing but the icing on the cake. Not much else is known about the upcoming music video at the moment, but from what we hear the makers have planned it on a lavish scale and it will be a treat to watch for the fans of Sunny Leone who has been missing from the scene for quite some time now.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2022 10:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).