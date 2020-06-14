Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
Sushant Singh Rajput, Aged 34, Commits Suicide; Twitterati Shocked To Hear About The Death Of Bollywood Actor

Bollywood Team Latestly| Jun 14, 2020 03:09 PM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sushant Singh Rajput, the 34-year-old Bollywood actor, has reportedly committed suicide. The incident happened today (June 14). As per reports, Sushant was found hanging in Bandra, Mumbai residence. The reason behind him taking such a drastic step is still unclear. While the industry members and fans are still trying to cope up with the untimely demise of actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, Sushant’s death has come as a huge shock. Sushant Singh Rajput Commits Suicide, Actor Found Hanging in His Apartment.

Before entering the world of cinema, Sushant Singh Rajput was widely known for his works in the television industry. He was known for his performance in the popular television show Pavitra Rishta. He had made his acting debut with the film Kai Po Che! that had released in 2013. Shuddh Desi Romance, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore are some of the films in which he had played the lead role. Twitterati is devastated to hear the death of Bollywood’s versatile actor.

A Shocking News

#RIPSushant

A Precious Gem Gone Too Soon

Reel And Real

Sushant Singh Rajput Will Be Missed

This is indeed one of the biggest shocks for Bollywood. Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Drive that was directly released on Netflix. His upcoming project was Mukesh Chhabra’s remake of The Fault in Our Stars titled Dil Bechara. RIP, Sushant Singh Rajput.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 03:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

