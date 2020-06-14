Sushant Singh Rajput, Aged 34, Commits Suicide; Twitterati Shocked To Hear About The Death Of Bollywood Actor

Sushant Singh Rajput, the 34-year-old Bollywood actor, has reportedly committed suicide. The incident happened today (June 14). As per reports, Sushant was found hanging in Bandra, Mumbai residence. The reason behind him taking such a drastic step is still unclear. While the industry members and fans are still trying to cope up with the untimely demise of actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, Sushant’s death has come as a huge shock. Sushant Singh Rajput Commits Suicide, Actor Found Hanging in His Apartment.

Before entering the world of cinema, Sushant Singh Rajput was widely known for his works in the television industry. He was known for his performance in the popular television show Pavitra Rishta. He had made his acting debut with the film Kai Po Che! that had released in 2013. Shuddh Desi Romance, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore are some of the films in which he had played the lead role. Twitterati is devastated to hear the death of Bollywood’s versatile actor.

A Shocking News

I CANNOT believe this. 2020 cannot be real. Rest in peace, Sushant! #RIPSushant pic.twitter.com/oWRtgnLW1o — punveil (@punveil) June 14, 2020

#RIPSushant

This is really heart-breaking. Maybe it was through the characters he played, I really became fond of this man. Though I genuinely felt the love just after reading the headline. I hope he is in better place now, in PEACE😢 LOVE YOU SUSHANT❤️ #SushantSinghRajput#RIPSushant pic.twitter.com/NVPKhPaAbs — शिल्पा राजपूत~भारतीय 🇮🇳 (@Shilpa_Bhartiy) June 14, 2020

A Precious Gem Gone Too Soon

My hands are shivering while typing this.. I wasn't ready for this😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 Our Manav♥ an absolute hardworking actor. #RIPSushant pic.twitter.com/SfzEvn36j7 — Deboshree (@ideboshree) June 14, 2020

Reel And Real

In his film Chichore he taught us to fight and not commit suicide when things aren't going right. Can't believe he did the exact same thing#RIPSushant 💔 pic.twitter.com/DMN4dnZAJ0 — Piya ❣️ (@Piya_singh12) June 14, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput Will Be Missed

The Most Handsome & Cheerful Actor who Showed us the Real Dhoni . Its Real Shocking to Lose Such a GEM . 😭😭#RipSushant pic.twitter.com/LGsuFMn8tb — DarvaX Trader (@AmitabhJha3) June 14, 2020

This is indeed one of the biggest shocks for Bollywood. Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Drive that was directly released on Netflix. His upcoming project was Mukesh Chhabra’s remake of The Fault in Our Stars titled Dil Bechara. RIP, Sushant Singh Rajput.

