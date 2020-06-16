Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: ‘Ankita Lokhande Is Devastated and Crying Like Hell,’ Reveals Pavitra Rishta Co-Star Prarthana Behere

Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last on Sunday. He was 35 and died by suicide. The young star's untimely demise sent shockwaves in the industry. The actor's last rites were performed in Mumbai on June 15 where many of his friends from the entertainment industry were spotted paying their last respects to the deceased soul. Shraddha Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty, Kriti Sanon, Krystle D’Souza among others were clicked at his funeral. But what we missed was seeing the late actor's ex-girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande. And now, in a recent interview with ETimes TV, Sushant and Ankita's Pavitra Rishta co-star Prarthana Behere has opened up on Lokhande's current condition. Sushant Singh Rajput Had Signed Rumy Jafry's Rom-Com With Rumoured Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

Prathana said, "The messages started flashing on our Pavitra Rishta Whatsapp group and I saw very late. It took me time to figure out what is happening. So, I called up Ankita and she was crying and I was completely clueless whom should I call now. Then I called Mahesh Shetty, he was also crying and he was going to see him. I asked him if even I should come along because he was our friend yaar."

Further, she also addressed the rumours surrounding why has Ankita been so mum after Sushant's death. The actress replied, "I can tell this about Ankita, she is devastated and crying like hell, but one needs to understand everyone had moved on in their life." Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Ex-Girlfriend Ankita Lokhande Meets Late Actor's Family (View Pics).

"News sunne ke baad woh wahin atki paddi hai... But she has someone in her life now and she has to respect that relationship also. She wanted to go, but everyone knows she is very emotional and sensitive. She is crying and how. When I posted on the Pavitra Rishta group let's go and see Sushant for the last time, then we got to know that only 20 people can attend the funeral," she added.

Talking about how much she understands Ankita and also mentioning Mahesh Shetty, she expressed, "I have spent so much time with him and Ankita that I understand him and know his roots. I feel like going and meeting him, but then I stop thinking that again people will judge why she is here after so many years? Why is Ankita Lokhande not here?"

She added, "Nowadays, you don't know what you will be judged on. People are passing judgement on Mahesh Shetty that it all happened because he did not pick up his phone. People are talking so much about Ankita. They don't even know Mahesh Shetty was the only friend who has stayed in touch with him in all these years. They are blaming him,"

Sushant was found dead at his Bandra apartment in Mumbai. As per postmortem reports, the cause of his death is asphyxia due to hanging. Also, no suicide note was found at his residence. May his soul rest in peace. Stay tuned!

