Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Ex-Girlfriend Ankita Lokhande Meets Late Actor's Family (View Pics)

Bollywood Team Latestly| Jun 16, 2020 03:02 PM IST
Ankita Lokhande and Sandeep Singh at Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah, Facebook)

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, left for the heavenly abode on June 14 in Mumbai. He died by suicide and his funeral took place on June 15 in the city. Several close friends and family members attended his last rites. On Tuesday, his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande was clicked at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai to lend support to his family during this testing period. She was accompanied by producer Sandeep Singh. Sushant Singh Rajput’s US-Based Sister Requests to Waive Off the Seven Days Quarantine on Arrival to Be with Her Family Soon.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita met on the sets of TV serial, Pavitra Rishta. They played on-screen lovers in this daily soap and their chemistry was extremely popular. Soon, they started dating in real life as well and were in a committed relationship for six years. They called it quits in 2016. The actress was heartbroken when she received the news of Sushant's demise, say reports.

Ankita Lokhande With Sandeep Singh

Ankita Lokhande, Sandeep Singh at late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's residence (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Pavitra Rishta Actress Arrived to be With Late Actor's Family

Ankita Lokhande, Sandeep Singh at late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's residence (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

On the other hand, Sushant's Pavitra Rishta co-star, Prarthana Behre told TOI, "I can tell this about Ankita, she is devastated and crying like hell, but one needs to understand everyone has moved on in their life. News sunne ke baad woh wahin atki paddi hai but she has someone in her life now and she has to respect that relationship also. She wanted to go, but everyone knows she is very emotional and sensitive. She is crying and how." She also revealed that they could not attend the last rites as only 20 people were allowed at the venue.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 02:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

