Swwapnil Joshi Is Excited About His Digital Debut with Samantar, Says ‘First Impression Matters’

Actor Swwapnil Joshi is all set to make his debut in the web space with the show, Samantar. "I have been saying no to web series since the last two years, and on and off, a lot of content has come my way during this time. I wanted to wait because I believe your first look/impression matters the most in the long run. REJCTX Season 2: Esha Gupta to Make Her Digital Debut with ZEE5 Series.

There are many advantages of the webspace: there is no censorship and the stories are as realistic as they can get. I was looking at a script that justifies all these parameters and all the same, gives me a heroic entry in the webspace. When Samantar was offered to me, I thought that it is ticking all the right boxes," he said. Asur: Arshad Warsi to Make His Digital Debut with a Psychological-Thriller Series.

Samantar Trailer Starring Swwapnil Joshi

.@swwapniljoshi makes his digital debut with the Marathi series #Samantar. Here is the teaser of the show which is touted to be a suspense thriller. Trailer out on 9th March. Streams on @MXPlayer. @TimesInternet @karanbedi pic.twitter.com/S9rjQ59jfJ — Anish Mohanty (@anishmohanty) March 5, 2020

Samantar, a thriller, will soon stream on MX Player.