Social media needs just a little rumour to turn it into a whole new story. Whether it's a fake story or a rumour, social media holds the power to transform it into something that may or may not be true. On November 18, news spread widely that Dilip Joshi, known for his iconic portrayal of Jethalal Champaklal Gada in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), had addressed reports circulating on social media alleging a heated argument and physical altercation with the show's creator, Asit Kumar Modi. It was reported that Joshi even threatened Asit to quit the show. Now, the news gaining such attention that Joshi felt compelled to speak out and clear the air. The actor has denied the claims, calling them baseless and hurtful. ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’: Dilip Joshi Aka Jethalal Gets Into Massive Fight With Producer Asit Modi, Threatens To Quit ‘TMKOC’ – Reports.

Dilip Joshi Clears the Air on Rumoured Dispute With Asit Modi at TMKOC

Joshi expressed concern about how such baseless claims can undermine the trust and bond with the loyal audience who have supported Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for years. “I just want to clear the air about all these rumors going around. There have been some stories in the media about me and Asit Bhai that are completely false, and it really saddens me to see such things being said." He added, "It’s disheartening to see negativity being spread about something that has brought so much joy to so many for so many years. Every time such rumors pop up, it feels like we’re constantly explaining that they are completely untrue. It’s tiring, and it’s frustrating because it’s not just about us—it’s about all the fans who love the show and get upset reading these things. Earlier, there were even rumors about me leaving the show, which is completely false. And now, it feels like every few weeks, there’s another new story trying to defame Asit Bhai and the show in some way.

"It’s disappointing to see such things popping up again and again, and sometimes, I can't help but wonder if some people are just jealous of the show’s continued success. I don’t know who is behind spreading these stories, but I want to say this clearly: I'm here, I’m working every day with the same love and passion for the show, and I’m not going anywhere. I’ve been a 'part of this wonderful journey for so long, and I will continue to be a part of it." ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’: Hollywood Star Kal Penn Meets the Cast and Crew of the Iconic Show (View Pics).

"We all stand together in our commitment to make this show the best it can be, and I just wish the media would take a moment to verify the facts before printing such hurtful stories. Let’s focus on the positivity and joy that this show brings to so many. Thank you to our fans for always supporting us—it really means the world." he concluded.

Watch 'TMKOC' Promo Video

About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

The show, which started in 2008, became a fan favourite. Dilip Joshi, who is an integral part of Sony Sab's show, has been involved with it for over sixteen years. Apart from Joshi, actors Sonalika Joshi, Mandar Chandwadkar, and Munmun Dutta are also part of the show.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 18, 2024 11:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).