Dilip Joshi, the beloved Champaklal Gada of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, was involved in a heated argument with the show's producer, Asit Modi. According to News18 Showsha, the incident, which occurred in August 2024, stemmed from a disagreement over Dilip Joshi's leave request. When Modi allegedly ignored his request, the situation escalated into a heated exchange, culminating in a physical altercation. The reports also suggest that following the fight, Dilip threatened Asit to leave the show. ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ Fame Actress Jheel Mehta Aka Sonu Bhide To Tie the Knot With Fiance Aditya Dube in December; Are Her ‘TMKOC’ Co-Stars Invited?

Dilip Joshi vs Asit Modi

A source revealed that Dilip Joshi felt disrespected when Asit Modi ignored him and went to meet actor Kush Shah.“It was the last day of Kush Shah’s shoot. Dilip ji was waiting for Asit bhai to come and talk to him about his leaves. But when Asit bhai came, he directly went to meet Kush. This disappointed Dilip ji," a source close to TMKOC's production told the portal. "Dilip ji got very angry, and the two got into a heated argument. Dilip ji even held Asit Modi’s collar and threatened to leave the show. However, Asit bhai calmed him down," the source added. ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’: Hollywood Star Kal Penn Meets the Cast and Crew of the Iconic Show (View Pics).

Watch 'TMKOC' Promo Video:

All Is Not Well Between Dilip Joshi & Asit Modi?

The report also adds that this isn't the first instance of conflict between Dilip Joshi and Asit Modi. The duo has a history of heated arguments on the set of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Even during the show's Hong Kong shoot, a major dispute arose, which was eventually resolved with the intervention of Gurucharan Singh Sodhi.

'TMKOC' Controversies

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has faced numerous controversies, with several actors quitting the show due to alleged mistreatment by producer Asit Modi. Jennifer Mistry's sexual harassment allegations and Palak Sindhwani's departure due to mental health issues are just a few examples of the toxic work environment. Even Disha Vakani, Raj Anadkat, Bhavya Gandhi, and Gurucharan Singh have said goodbye to the show. Despite these challenges, Dilip Joshi has remained a constant presence on the show since its inception in 2008.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 18, 2024 07:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).