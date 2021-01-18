After the Yogi Adityanath government, it is now the saints of Ayodhya who are up in arms against the web series Tandav. Mahant Paramhans Das of Tapasvi Chhavni has demanded a ban on the web series and action against the actors. "The web series insults Lord Ram and Lord Shiva. It insults Hindu religion. I want to ask Muslim clerics how they would have reacted had their religion been targeted. They issue fatwas at every occasion, why are they quiet now?" he asked. Tandav: Police Officials Spotted Outside Saif Ali Khan’s House Amidst Controversy Surrounding Amazon Prime Video Series

The Mahant further said that Muslim actors were insulting the Hindu religion to earn money. Muslim clerics should issue guidelines for filmmakers such as Ali Abbas Zafar. Mahant Raju Das of Hanuman Garhi said that 'Tandav' was 'unfortunate' and it was inappropriate to ridicule the 'Sanatan Dharma'. Tandav: FIR Against Saif Ali Khan’s Amazon Prime Show Lodged in Lucknow over Depicting Hindu Gods in a Bad Light

"Can the actors in this series afford to insult other religions in this manner? The web series should be immediately banned and action should be taken against those who have made it. If action is not taken, then the saints of Ayodhya will also start their own 'tandav'," he said.

