The Good Place Producer Megan Amram Posts an Apology on Twitter After Racist Tweets Made in the Past Surface Online

In the past few weeks, we have seen Hollywood studios take major steps to take a stand against racism and it has resulted in a few artists getting fired owing to their past tweets consisting of racial slurs. We have seen big shows such as The Flash firing actor Hartley Sawyer for his old posts. In the wake of the death of George Floyd, an African American man who died due to police violence, the Black Lives Matter movement has come to the fore and all major networks are making sure to promote diversity and not tolerate racial injustice any further. MTV Fires Alex Kompothecras Of Siesta Key After Racist Social Media Posts Surface Online.

Recently, a few tweets of The Good Place producer, Megan Amram surfaced online and as netizens called out the producer for posting these racial slurs, Amram has now tweeted an apology on the platform. She shared a detailed note about the tweets being over a decade old and that ever since she has educated herself and changed for good. She wrote, "I would like to address some tweets from over the past decade that have been circulating recently. I fear this will not convey everything that I want it to, but I am speaking from the heart and trying my best to communicate my sincere regret. I am deeply embarrassed and more apologetic than you can ever know." The Flash Star Hartley Sawyer Gets Fired from the Show After His Old Racist Tweets Resurface Online.

Check Out Megan Amram's Post Here:

To everyone that follows me, please read: pic.twitter.com/0Qne8M1wwN — Megan Amram (@meganamram) June 18, 2020

The tweets that have surfaced online have been from Megan's account from 2010 where she has posted some offensive remarks about Asian-Americans, Jewish people and people with disabilities. In her apology letter, she specifically apologised to the Asian-American community.

