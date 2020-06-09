The Flash Star Hartley Sawyer Gets Fired from the Show After His Old Racist Tweets Resurface Online

Hartley Sawyer (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Just when US is in the middle of protests going on across cities as people are standing up against systematic racism following George Floyd's death, The Flash star Hartley Sawyer's old tweets with racist comments have now gone viral on social media. After the derogatory tweets surfaced on social media, the actor has now been fired from the CW show. CW and the show's producers Warner Bros confirmed the same with a statement. The tweets in question were sent from Sawyer's account before he joined the series. The actor's account has now been deleted though given today's time, screenshots of his old tweets are still doing the rounds on social media.

It has now been confirmed that Hartley Sawyer who essayed the role of Ralph Dibny, aka Elongated Man on the show will not be returning for the show's 7th season. The show's executive producer, Eric Wallace took to Twitter to share his statement regarding Sawyer. He wrote, "This morning, many of you learned that Hartley Sawyer will not be returning for Season Seven of THE FLASH. Concerning his social media tweets, they broke my heart and made me mad as hell. And they're indicative of the larger problem in our country. Because at present, our country still accepts and protects the continual harassment—unconscious or otherwise— terrorizing and brutalizing of Black and Brown people, which is far too often fatal. That's why our country is standing up once again and shouting, “ENOUGH!" and taking to the streets to bring about active change. "

My statement regarding Hartley Sawyer and THE FLASH. pic.twitter.com/hni0MxOWZU — Eric Wallace (@ewrote) June 8, 2020

Sawyer's tweets that ended up him being fired from the show are from 2012 and 2014. One of the tweets read, ""The only thing keeping me from doing mildly racist tweets is the knowledge that Al Sharpton would never stop complaining about me."

Hartley had issued an apology last week as he wrote, "incredibly sorry, ashamed and disappointed in myself for my ignorance back then" in an Instagram post. Although, given the circumstances, many studios are now making sure to not tolerate any kind of racist behaviour.